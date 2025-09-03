Ocesa launches Corona Capital Sessions in Mexico

In the run-up to Mexico’s Corona Capital festival, Ocesa will present a new country-wide concert series featuring acts including Foo Fighters, Queens of the Stone Age and Keane.

Corona Capital Sessions will comprise three stadium shows in Guadalajara, Mérida and Monterrey in early November, ahead of the 15th edition of Mexico’s biggest festival.

The Sessions, which also mark the 100th anniversary of Corona beer, will kick off on 8 November at Guadalajara’s Estadio 3 de Marzo (cap. 18,000) with Keane, Phoenix and The Kooks.

The former two acts, alongside Passion Pit, will also perform on 8 November at Carlos Iturralde Stadium (cap. 15,000) in Mérida.

The third and final session will take place on 12 November at Banorte Stadium (10,000) in Monterrey, with Foo Fighters, Queens of the Stone Age and Jehnny Beth.

“Last year, Corona Capital set a new record for daily attendance at 82,000 people”

All three aforementioned acts are also slated to play Corona Capital, taking place between 14 and 16 November at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez racetrack in Mexico City.

Foo Fighters, Linkin Park and Chappell Roan will headline the festival, while Franz Ferdinand, Deftones, Weezer, Garbage, Aurora, Vampire Weekend and Alabama Shakes are also billed to perform.

Last year, Corona Capital set a new record for daily attendance at 82,000 people, thanks to a headline set by Paul McCartney. It marked the ex-Beatle’s debut at a Latin American music festival and the grand finale of his tour in the region.

The festival’s lead talent buyer, Ricardo Gómez, spoke to IQ after the challenging but triumphant 2024 event.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.