Radiohead confirm first tour in seven years

The seminal British band will play four-night residencies at arenas in five European cities this November/December

News By James Hanley | 3 September 2025

Radiohead's Thom Yorke performs at Primavera Sound on 3 June
Radiohead have announced their first tour since 2018, confirming a run of 20 arena shows to take place in five cities across Europe.

The seminal band, who are represented by 13 Artists outside North America, will play four-night runs in Madrid, Bologna, London, Copenhagen and Berlin this November/December.

“After a seven-year pause, it felt really good to play the songs again and reconnect with a musical identity that has become lodged deep inside all five of us”

“Last year, we got together to rehearse, just for the hell of it,” says Radiohead’s Philip Selway. “After a seven-year pause, it felt really good to play the songs again and reconnect with a musical identity that has become lodged deep inside all five of us. It also made us want to play some shows together, so we hope you can make it to one of the upcoming dates. For now, it will just be these ones but who knows where this will all lead.”

The Thom Yorke-fronted five-piece will perform at the Movistar Arena in Madrid, Spain (4-5 & 7-8 November), the Unipol Arena in Bologna, Italy (14-15 & 17-18 November) and London’s The O2 in the UK (21-22 & 24-25 November).

In addition, they will play at the Royal Arena in Copenhagen, Denmark (1-2 & 4-5 December), finishing up at the Uber Arena in Berlin, Germany, on 8-9 and 11-12 December.

In a bid to clamp down on touts and bots, tickets will only be accessible by registering at radiohead.com, with registration opening this Friday 5 September at 11am CEST. The ticket sale will then begin on 12 September.

 

