Record year for Dutch concerts despite festivals slump

A stellar year for concerts in the Netherlands was offset by a slump in festival business, new data has revealed.

In the latest findings by research agency Respons, Dutch live music attendance at events was 29.9 million overall in 2024, down marginally (2%) on the previous year’s 30.6m.

Festivals were the primary cause for the drop, with the number of events falling from 1,252 to 1,225 (-2%), while festival attendance declined by 5%. The sharpest drop was seen in the EDM segment, which witnessed a 9% decrease in the number of festivals and slid 13.5% in terms of attendance.

“Rising costs, declining sponsorship revenue, and declining subsidies are putting the sector under financial pressure,” reports Dutch trade association the VNPF. “The number of cancelled festivals dropped from 160 to 134, but in a third of cases, rising costs were the direct cause. At the same time, almost 50 new festivals or editions were added.”

Respons is projecting that the concert market will decline 5.5% in 2025

Conversely, the number of large concerts – defined as more than 3,000 visitors – leapt by 17% to 385, and overall attendance grew by 11% to 5.2 million – the highest since records began in 2017. Gigs in venues of 3,000-capacity and below also rose 4.7%. Shows in venues of 3,000 capacity and below also increased by 4.7%. International programming increased by 16% in smaller venues.

Two-thirds of major concerts were staged by Amsterdam’s Ziggo Dome and AFAS Live, and Rotterdam Ahoy/RTM Stage. Amsterdam welcomed 234 gigs and over three million visitors to maintain its status as the leading concert destination. Nevertheless, Arnhem’s GelreDome usurped the capital’s Johan Cruijff ArenA as the top stadium concert venue after hosting the likes of the Eagles, Travis Scott and Dutch party act Snollebollekes.

Mojo Concerts promoted 153 major concerts – 40% of the total – attracting 2.2 million visitors, equating to 43% of concert attendance across the country.

However, Repons does not expect growth in the concert market to continue in 2025, with its preliminary figures projecting a decline of 5.5%. The number of festivals is also expected to decline by a further 3%.

