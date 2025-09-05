Reeperbahn Festival bosses preview 20th edition

‘Imagine Togetherness!’ is the motto for the 20th anniversary edition of Germany’s Reeperbahn Festival in Hamburg from 17-20 September.

Around 45,000 attendees are expected at the event, which will showcase 400 acts from 30 countries. In addition, its 100-session conference programme will address key industry issues ranging from sustainability and diversity to streaming, sync and structural justice.

“We are setting a tone,” Reeperbahn director Detlef Schwarte tells IQ. “Our goal is to offer good services and cater for the purposes of music industry stakeholders. Sometimes we get concrete answers, sometimes not, but how Reeperbahn Festival differs from other conferences that are more or less tailor made for a specific target group, is that it gathers the entire industry. So what I would like people to take from Reeperbahn 2025 is a better understanding of how the whole sector works together. This is maybe a naive wish in a way, but it is at least something I think is worth putting on the table.”

A key panel, How we can secure the future of live music, will discuss how to ensure the survival of small clubs, independent promoters and newcomers in the current climate – and the prospect of establishing a voluntary Live Music Fund Germany, inspired by the UK’s Music Venue Trust.

“This is something new for Germany, and it is voluntary, but it is at least an initiative that points towards the fact that some parts of the industry – namely the grassroots culture – is suffering a bit more these days, and that it might be a good idea to support these structures and not lose the diversity of the music ecosystem,” says Schwarte.

“I think we have a great programme and lots of people will attend”

Other conference highlights promise to include The American Way of Live, starring promoter Harvey Goldsmith (GBR), as well as the Ticketing can do more – What role does the marketplace play for the arts and where is it headed? panel, which will take a look at ticketing platforms as a driver of cultural participation.

The music lineup will comprise artists such as Blondshell, Everything Everything, Night Tapes, Soft Loft, 49th & Main, Sofie Royer, Dream Nails, Gut Health, The Pill, Au/Ra, Ellie Dixon, Luvcat, MØ, Charif Magarbane, Greentea Peng, Natalie Bergmann, 6euroneunzig, Deki Alem, Donna Savage Killowen, Cara Rose, Nell Mescal, Beaks and Chloe Slater.

“I think we have a great programme and lots of people will attend,” says Schwarte. “It’s not the easiest time to present emerging artists to a public audience that is a bit more concentrated on big artists or new forms of entertainment, or who prefer to stay at home and watch Netflix and Amazon Prime, etc, so this is a challenge. But it is the same challenge that all the other stakeholders in the live business – at least the smaller ones – are facing and so we are in the middle of all this. We can understand what is going on, and that it is a complicated time.”

Schwarte notes that another issue is the number of people on the business side flocking to Hamburg around Reeperbahn but not buying a ticket for the conference.

“I think it is very similar to what is happening at other larger events,” he says. “People decide to come to Hamburg as business people, but not buy a ticket anymore, and they’re just hanging around and profiting from the other people hanging around and from the things that are going on for free.

“You can be frustrated, but that does not help and I personally think it’s still better that the people are in Hamburg – that they are aware of Reeperbahn Festival and still see it as a valuable place and time to be. I think we’re very lucky that we still get public funding, and can still offer this platform and all of the opportunities that creates.”

He adds: “We are two weeks before Reeperbahn and we can say that we will have more or less as many people as last year in regards to the public audience, but also in regards to the business people, so this is good. It could be better, of course, but it’s fair. And I’m looking forward especially to the opening event, because I think it will bring the Imagine Togetherness! slogan to the fore.”

“The government asked us to find a solution in both of the pandemic years in order to send a signal to the industry”

For Reeperbahn founder Alex Schulz, the 20th edition also offers an opportunity to reflect on the evolution of the festival since its 2006 launch, including its work leading gender-equality initiative Keychange alongside the PRS Foundation (UK) and Musikcentrum Öst (SE), as well as the launch of its Anchor Award for up-and-coming musicians in 2016.

“We started as a public event for the first two years, and then we were much empowered by the change in the digital world to start adding the conference and business presentation programme for the live industry at first, and then for the record business and the publishers.

“The Keychange campaign was the first time we made a suggestion to our industry, asking them, ‘Don’t you think it might be a good idea to start a certain change?’ And in the same year as we started Keychange with PRS Foundation, we came up with a music talent contest, which was a milestone as well, from my point of view.

“Then there was the pandemic, when we were asked to set up an event in 2020/21 on governmental budgets, because everybody knew it wouldn’t work on private money. The government asked us to find a solution in both of the pandemic years in order to send a signal to the industry and also to the artists and the public that, ‘We’re not dead and we will survive.'”

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.