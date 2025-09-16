The Town’s second edition draws 425k fans to São Paulo

The second edition of Brazil’s The Town pulled in 425,000 fans across five days for headline shows by Travis Scott, Green Day, Backstreet Boys, Mariah Carey and Katy Perry.

Having debuted in 2023, the biennial Rock in Rio spin off – São Paulo’s largest music, culture, and art festival – returned to the Interlagos motorsport circuit from 6-7 and 12-14 September.

“The first edition brought some challenges, getting to know this new venue, the scale of the infrastructure we brought, and the level of experience we offer,” says Roberta Medina, EVP of promoter Rock World. “Therefore, we wanted this edition to be, without a doubt, much better. And this recognition is coming from those who truly matter: the audience that has come here.”

Medina says audience feedback was overwhelmingly positive, with praise for the access, transportation and various other services at the festival.

“We are very happy and can demonstrate that with care, dedication, and a fully committed team, it is possible to create healthy, safe, and respectful environments,” she says.

Mariah Carey will perform on a floating stage on the Guamá River on 17 September as part of the Amazônia Live – Today and Always initiative

Rock World reports the date headlined by Travis Scott recorded the highest attendance, attracting 100,000 fans, followed by Green Day (90,000), Katy Perry (82.000), Mariah Carey (78,000) and the Backstreet Boys (75,000). Other artists on the bill included Camila Cabello, J Balvin, Don Toliver, Burna Boy, Bruce Dickinson, Jason Derulo and Natasha Bedingfield.

Organisers have confirmed The Town will hold its third event in 2027, and have also revealed the dates for the next edition of Rock in Rio, which is scheduled for Rio de Janeiro on 4-7 & 11-13 September 2026. Portugal’s Rock in Rio Lisboa has already been announced for 20-21 & 27-28 June next year.

In the meantime, Rock World has entered its final stretch of preparations for Amazônia Live – Today and Always. A major initiative by Rock in Rio and The Town, the project will include tomorrow’s (17 September) special concert featuring Mariah Carey in the heart of the Amazon rainforest.

Carey will perform on a floating stage on the Guamá River alongside four generations of artists from the state of Pará, including Dona Onete, Joelma, Gaby Amarantos, and Zaynara as part of a TV special to be broadcast nationwide in Brazil. The free-to-attend concert will also spotlight the importance of the Amazon rainforest’s biodiversity and includes a R$2 million (€313,000) private call for initiatives in defence of the forest. It comes as Belém prepares to stage the COP 30, the United Nations Climate Change Conference, in November.

“We now pass the ball from São Paulo to Belém, Pará,” adds Medina. “An absolutely historic show takes place on Wednesday. We know that São Paulo, Rio, and Brazil can only thrive if the entire country is well, healthy, and powerful. In this case, our greatest strength, besides our Brazilian audience, is our forest. And that’s why The Town and Rock in Rio have decided to once again shine the spotlight on an absolutely essential theme, with a unique show in the middle of the forest, on the Guamá River.”

