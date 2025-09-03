Tour news: Ed Sheeran, Def Leppard, Barry Manilow

Ed Sheeran has unveiled a set of special shows for his forthcoming album, Play, in December.

The five-show run will see the stadium headliner perform at Paris’s Zénith (6,804), Munich’s Olympiahalle (12,000), Coventry’s Building Society Arena (32,609), Manchester’s Co-op Live (23,500), and Dublin’s 3Arena (9,300) before the year is out.

He’s due to wrap up his four-year Mathematics Tour later this month, and won’t be away from stadiums long as he launches the new Loop Tour in Australia and New Zealand in January.

Rock legends Def Leppard have announced a EU/UK tour for June-August 2026.

Following their Las Vegas residency in February, the band will hit the European circuit next summer, starting at Rättvik, Sweden’s Dalhalla (4,000) on 13 June.

They’ll play arena headline shows across Finland, Switzerland, Germany, Belfast, Glasgow, Sheffield, London, Birmingham, and Manchester, closing with a headline slot at Germany’s Wacken Open Air.

To follow, the group will stage one show at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena (17,000) on 2 August to wrap up the outing.

“I guess ‘leave ’em wanting more was a good rule to follow”

Barry Manilow will also hit the UK arena scene next year with what he’s claiming are his “last last concerts in these cities.”

The run begins on 9 June at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro (14,300), followed by shows in Leeds, Liverpool, Cardiff, Birmingham, and wrapping at London’s The O2 (20,000) on 17 June.

“I guess ‘leave ‘em wanting more’ was a good rule to follow,” the 82-year-old singer says. “After all, I’m 100 years old and any day now I’m probably going to lose my hair, gain a big pot belly and need a cane to dance around to Copacabana. But, as of now, I can still run around the stage, I can still hit the high F Natural at the end of Even Now and I still look fabulous!”

Never Gonna Give You Up singer Rick Astley has also announced tour plans, as he sets out to play 12 shows across the UK and Ireland next year with his Reflection Tour.

The stint launches at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro on 10 April, followed by arena stops in Newcastle, Belfast, Dublin, Liverpool, Manchester, Leeds, Bournemouth, Cardiff, Nottingham, and Birmingham, wrapping on 25 April in London.

Irish trio Kingfishr have added dates to their sold-out run in their native Ireland, including ones at Dublin’s St. Anne’s Park (20,000) and Cork’s Virgin Media Park (8,000). The additions join two sold-out performances at Belfast’s SSE Arena (11,000), one in Cork, and another at Dublin’s Malahide Castle (20,000).

Additionally, the group has unveiled theatre-level shows in Cardiff, London, Manchester, and Glasgow next May.

“It’s something that I want to do, but when the time is right”

Australian artist Tash Sultana has added new dates to the Return To The Roots tour, which will visit the UK and mainland Europe in March 2026 after hitting Australia and Latin America this year.

The UK/EU tour kicks off at Madrid, Spain’s Movistar Arena (14,000), running through France, Germany, Austria, and the Netherlands before stopping at Dublin’s 3Arena (9,300) and London’s OVO Arena Wembley (12,500).

Swedish star Zara Larsson has announced a US theatre headline tour, as part of her ongoing Midnight Sun outing.

The 30-show run launches at Portland, Oregon’s Crystal Ballroom (1,500), traversing the US before wrapping at Houston, Texas’s House of Blues (2,100) on 12 April. Larsson is currently supporting Tate McRae on her Miss Possessive arena tour.

Singer Jessie J has postponed her upcoming UK/EU tour and cancelled her US run as she prepares to undergo treatment for breast cancer.

The UK and Europe dates, originally scheduled for October, have been postponed until April 2026, while the US tour has been cancelled.

“It’s something that I want to do, but when the time is right,” the Price Tag singer said online. “So it might be a little later in the year, it might be a little earlier. You guys know how much I want to do all of it, but I just can’t. And I have to be realistic.”

Additionally, Coldplay have rearranged their final two Music of the Spheres World Tour shows at London’s Wembley Stadium (90,000) due to planned industrial action. The 7 September show has moved forward to 6 September, while the 8 September show has been pushed to 12 September to close the run.

