Valencia’s Roig Arena to welcome 1m+ fans in first year

Valencia’s new Roig Arena is set to welcome more than one million people during its first year of operation after officially opening its doors over the weekend.

Spain’s largest capacity arena, the venue was designed by the architecture firms HOK and ERRE and is able to host up to 20,000 fans for concerts. It also boasts an auditorium with a maximum capacity of 2,000 people, as well as various smaller rooms designed for smaller events.

The €400 million project has been funded by and named after Spanish entrepreneur Juan Roig, the billionaire owner of the Spanish Mercadona supermarket chain.

“From the beginning, it has been a living project that has evolved and improved over time; it is a responsible investment, worthy of what the city deserves”, says arena GM Víctor Sendra. “Roig Arena is an investment by Juan Roig for Valencia, the Valencian Community, and Spain – an investment he is very proud of, and we are proud that he made it, as it benefits society as a whole.”

“These figures confirm that Valencia sells – that it is a city to be taken seriously when planning tours for international artists”

He continues: “From now on, the venue must be self-sustainable, generating more income that expenses through a solid business model.”

Roig Arena has already confirmed 70 concerts and entertainment shows for the next 12 months, with ticket sales showing “very positive momentum”. A total of 14 events are already sold out, including last Saturday’s opener Bravo, Nino, plus Camilo, Manuel Carrasco, two concerts by Joaquín Sabina, LOS40 Music Awards, Anuel AA, The Waterboys, The Chicken, La M.O.D.A, Delaossa, Fito & Fitipaldis, Hans Zimmer and Dani Martín.

It is estimated the arena will generate an economic impact of at least €150m in Valencia by September 2026.

“These figures confirm that Valencia sells – that it is a city to be taken seriously when planning tours for international artists and groups,” adds Sendra. “Moreover, the nearly 600,000 people who will enjoy music at Roig Arena will have a positive impact on the city’s economy.”

