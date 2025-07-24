AEG Presents, Groupe Combat acquire We Love Green

The two firms, which co-own Rock en Seine, have bought an 80% stake in one of Europe's most environmentally conscious music festivals

French festival We Love Green has been acquired by AEG Presents in partnership with Groupe Combat, an independent media and culture organisation.

The two companies, which have co-owned Rock en Seine since 2017, have bought an 80% stake in We Love Green with the option to buy the remaining shares within two years.

Launched by We Love Art and Because Group in 2007, We Love Green attracts 120,000 people each year for three days of avant-garde programming and award-winning ecological innovation.

Since 2011, the Parisian festival has hosted the first festival performances in France for Charli XCX, Rosalia, Jorja Smith, Lorde, PNL, Aya Nakamura, Angèle and gathered artists like, Tyler the Creator, Gorillaz, Tale Impala, Bjork, FKA Twigs, Migos, Justice, Lcd SoundSystem, Skrillex, Phoenix, Little Simz, Jamie XX, Tale of us, Amelie Lens and many more.

The festival’s sustainability efforts, which include running on 100% renewable energy, have been deemed ‘outstanding’ for 10 consecutive years by A Greener Festival. Last year, it won the Green Operation Award by Yourope in 2024.

“This partnership marks a new chapter in the history of We Love Green,” says Marie Sabot, festival director and founder of We Love Art. “It will help us amplify our values alongside partners who share our vision of a creative, responsible, and ever-evolving festival.”

“This fits perfectly into our overall European festival strategy: connecting our marquee festivals to create high value summer routings for artists”

The new alliance strengthens the foothold of AEG Presents France, which is a shareholder of the Accor Arena, the Adidas Arena and the Bataclan, and has produced the French tours of Taylor Swift, Tyler The Creator, Sabrina Carpenter and Fred Again..

AEG Presents France president Arnaud Meersseman hailed We Love Green’s “inspiring model” and said the firm is “proud to support it in a new phase of its development”.

Jim King, who was yesterday promoted to CEO of AEG Presents UK and European Festivals, adds: “We Love Green is a premium and sustainable event with an identity that – alongside Rock En Seine, All Points East and Lido – fits perfectly into our overall European festival strategy: connecting our marquee festivals to create high value summer routings for artists.”

Jay Marciano, chairman and CEO of AEG Presents, comments: “Emmanuel and the entire We Love Green team have built a festival that is one of the marquee live events in Europe. I’ve known Emmanuel for quite some time and have always respected his vision and taste. I’m delighted that we get to work together in this new partnership.”

For Groupe Combat (publisher of Radio Nova, Les Inrockuptibles, co-producer of Rock en Seine, Golden Coast, La Route du Rock and Les Inrocks Festival, shareholder of Rough Trade), the acquisition reaffirms its strategic shift towards live performances.

“This is not just a partnership, it is a strategic alliance that reflects our belief in the power of culture to change mindsets,” says Groupe Combat founder Matthieu Pigasse. “We reaffirm our commitment to society, diversity and inclusion. We invest in cultural formats that are rooted in their time and shape the future. With AEG at our side, we bring We Love Green the ambition, resources and scale to amplify its impact, while respecting its unique identity.”

