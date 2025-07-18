Bonnaroo to return in 2026 with changes

After this year's festival was cancelled due to flooding at the site, organisers of the Live Nation-backed event have outlined improvements

US festival Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival will return in June 2026 after this year’s festival was cancelled due to heavy rain and flooding at the site.

Organisers of the Live Nation-backed festival have announced a raft of improvements to mitigate future weather-related cancellations and improve the overall festival experience.

“We’ve been taking your feedback to heart over the past few weeks as we plan improvements and talk about what’s next for the festival,” reads a statement posted on social media on Thursday (17 July).

These changes include discontinuing the use of campsites located in the areas of the festival that were most affected by flooding last month, which will result in a reduced capacity next year.

To alleviate the congestion that typically occurs during arrival, camping entry will now begin on Wednesday instead of Thursday, giving festival-goers an extra day to settle in before the music begins.

Stages within the main festival site, called Centeroo, will only be fully programmed Friday through Sunday. This eliminates the event’s traditional Thursday performances, although there will be a Thursday night “welcome party” on the What Stage.

After traditionally being located in the Outeroo camping area, the Where in the Woods UFO Stage will be moved to Centeroo. The stage will feature DJ sets and late-night parties and replace the Infinity Stage, which will not return after debuting at the event last month.

The festival says that it will dedicate millions more dollars to “initiating improvements that prioritise affected areas

Finally, organisers say that “Centeroo and the caliber of artists you expect from us will remain very similar to previous years.”

The cancellation of this year’s Bonnaroo was the third in five years. The 2021 edition, similarly, was cancelled at the eleventh hour due to flooding from Hurricane Ida, while the 2020 instalment was called off due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The statement said that after the festival was cancelled in 2021, the fest undertook “a multi-million dollar, multi-year plan,” developed in conjunction with drainage and land management experts, to improve conditions on the site in the case of heavy rain.

The festival says that in the current off-season, it will dedicate millions more dollars to “initiating improvements that prioritise the campgrounds and other areas affected by the extreme weather in 2025.” These projects will include reseeding the property, increasing access roads within the campgrounds, adding additional drainage and reinforcing primary water runoff pathways.

Bonnaroo 2025 was was abandoned after just one day due to heavy rains caused severe flooding to the site and the forecast predicted continued heavy precipitation that would “produce deteriorating camping and egress conditions in the coming days.”

After initially offering 75% refunds for the hampered instalment, organisers increased it to 100% after over 6,000 people signed a petition calling for a full refund.

In the latest statement, organisers note that “weather experts have confirmed that we saw record-setting rainfall this spring and early summer, making what we experienced extremely uncommon. All things considered, our traditional June time frame remains the most optimal time of year for Bonnaroo.”

Bonnaroo will return between 11–14 June 2026.

