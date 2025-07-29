Egypt to gain $10m winter entertainment hub

The hub will host a series of international concerts aimed at attracting local and international visitors, according to project leaders

Egypt is set to gain a $10 million winter entertainment hub thanks to a new strategic partnership between promoter Venture Lifestyle and property developer El Attal Holding.

Venture Lifestyle, a promoter operating in the MENA region, will be responsible for designing and operating the hub in East Cairo’s first smart green city, Mostakbal City.

The firms say the hub, which is currently unnamed, will host a series of international concerts and artistic events aimed at attracting both local and international visitors.

“This supports the state’s vision to promote real estate exports and strengthen Egypt’s position as a leading regional hub for real estate and tourism investment, in line with Egypt Vision 2030,” the companies say in a press release.

Mostakbal City is situated near the New Administrative Capital, where over 20 new entertainment and sports venues are being constructed in a bid to host a future sporting event.

“This strengthens Egypt’s position as a leading regional hub for tourism investment”

Commenting on the new winter entertainment hub, Rabih Mokbel, CEO and founder of Venture Lifestyle, says, “Egypt’s first winter entertainment hub is a significant step that reflects our shared vision to redefine the entertainment experience by developing innovative destinations that align with contemporary lifestyles and meet the aspirations of diverse audiences.”

Ahmed El Attal, chairman of El Attal Holding, adds: “Through this partnership, we will host a series of world-class events that cater to diverse tastes and offer a modern lifestyle in the heart of Mostakbal City.”

Yesterday (29 July), it was confirmed that Lifestyle Venture has partnered with Serbia’s EXIT to launch the first-ever multi-day festival in the Pyramids of Giza.

Through its electronic music brand P+US, Lifestyle Venture has previously organised gigs at the Pyramids featuring Rabih Mockbel, Adriatique and Francis Mercier.

Earlier this week, the brand announced an upcoming gig at the historical landmark with American DJ and producer Anyma, who recently delivered a residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas.

Lifestyle Venture has also brought international stars such as Jennifer Lopez, John Legend and Black Eyed Peas to Egypt.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.