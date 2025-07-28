Paléo VP: ‘The pressure is tremendous’

Dany Hassenstein speaks to IQ about the Swiss event's banner year, despite rising challenges, as its 50th edition looms on the horizon

Off the back of another successful edition of Switzerland’s Paléo Festival, artistic coordinator and vice president Dany Hassenstein has divulged how the pressure is on for the independent event.

The 48th edition of the Nyon-based event concluded yesterday, 27 July, after over 200 shows across six days, with fans snapping up 210,000 tickets in a record 13 minutes earlier this year.

“It’s a huge pressure now, because we have sold out for over 20 years, so it would be like the beginning of the end if you don’t sell out,” Hassenstein says to IQ. “The pressure on us is tremendous… but it’s always tremendous to see how keen people are to come and visit.”

Despite a fervent audience, Hassenstein revealed that rising costs may have hampered the non-profit event’s lucrativeness.

“This year, even with being sold out and a slight ticket price rise, we might have the first year where we don’t actually get to the break-even point,” he shares.

“That’s not a big issue — it would be a big issue if it’s the second or third year in a row with a loss — but we’re certainly going to have to make some changes for next year. It’ll be progressive changes into new endeavours, not restrictive changes like cutting costs or rising ticket prices.”

Inflation was the cause behind this year’s 5% price rise, with tickets averaging CFH 76 (€81) per day. While the festival budget rose roughly 6% to CFH 33 million (€35.3m), Hassenstein says that programming choices must be mindful of knock-on costs.

“We have to say no to a lot of stuff. The artist budget of the whole festival is only like 30%, so as long as we don’t suddenly decide to massively spend more money on the artists, there will not be such a big impact on tickets. But still, we need to know where our limits are.”

“It’s the DNA of Paléo to have this wide range of music”

Queens of the Stone Age, David Guetta, Will Smith and Macklemore all topped the bill this year, joined by the likes of Justice, Simple Minds, Texas, Sex Pistols ft. Frank Carter and Skunk Anansie. Single-day tickets are the only type available, broadening both its variety and demographic.

“It’s the DNA of Paléo to have this wide range of music,” the VP says. “We are six days with six totally different lineups, and as we sell daily tickets, it’s not a problem. We can work around the different acts available, and even combine things which might not look combinable at other festivals. We can play with French, Swiss, and international; we have a lot of options to build the lineup.”

Plus, an in-house resale platform keeps tickets at face value and in the hands of fans.

“It is an unbelievable asset to the festival,” he remarks. “As long as there is demand, and as demand is so high, most people have no problem reselling the ticket. Plus, it avoids having tickets on the secondary ticketing market.”

A mainstay in the Swiss scene, Paléo boasts a hyperlocal audience as 95% of attendees come from the 60km strip between Geneva to Lausanne. Nestled in the French-speaking part of Switzerland, the festival’s lineup typically consists of 50% French and 20% Swiss performers in addition to its international stars, the likes of which are becoming harder to secure.

“It was a big challenge in terms of finding international headliners this year, not because of the money, but because of the dates. End of July, most of the tours are on holidays, or back in the US, Asia, or South America. They’re not in Europe anymore, because most of the major European festivals with the big money are in June and early July,” the artistic coordinator says.

“We still had very interesting acts this year, but the mix was to find a good mix was a bit more challenging than in other years.”

“Nowadays, if you would like to start such a festival in the greenfield, you would have no chance”

Moving the dates is not a viable option for the non-profit festival, Hassenstein says, which is supported by an integral backbone of 5,500 volunteers: “It’s such a tradition that the last week of July is Paléo. If we move this, it wouldn’t be good for the community and suppliers,” he says.

Though community-oriented is built into the ethos of Paléo, the endeavour is also experiencing some complications from local bureaucracy.

“We’re 100% privately funded by ourselves, so the authorities don’t have much to say in our organisation. The only thing where they can have a say on us is not giving us permission on several things, and we see that’s going to be challenging more and more,” he says.

“I think nowadays, if you would like to start such a festival in the greenfield, you would have no chance. You would never get the authorisation.

“For example, [the site has been] under this power line, and now suddenly it’s a problem. It hasn’t been a problem for 39 years, but suddenly, now it is. Those are the big challenges for the future; we have to find an agreement with changes in law, changes in rules and regulations to still be able to do a festival in a greenfield.”

Nonetheless, with 48 editions under their belt, organisers are beginning to look ahead to a milestone edition in 2027.

“We’re going to have to bring in new young people to make sure we can go further”

“It will be a turning point, for sure, even if it’s only the number. We’re going to celebrate the moment, obviously, but we’re going to have a big focus also on the future. I think we’ll also see a change in management. Fifty years is a long time,” he says.

“We’re going to have to bring in new young people to make sure we can go further. Everything is going very well, and our association is very healthy, and we’re all very confident of having a good moment to celebrate ‘27 as a turning point.”

Though Paléo has grown from a local folk festival in the ‘70s to a cornerstone on the European festival circuit, Hassenstein concludes that the festival’s focus should be placed on the next generation, both in its audience and its organisers.

“Having a festival which is almost 50 years old, there are a lot of old generations who are very loyal to the festival, but we have to pay attention that we don’t grow older with our audience,” Hassenstein says.

“This whole festival industry was invented by very young people 50 years ago. Why should it be old people now doing it? The whole thing is to bring back the whole festival experience and festival groove, so that the young people get the same as what our parents’ generation got out of it 40 years ago. That would be the ideal, in my point of view.”

Paléo will return for its 49th edition from 21 to 26 July 2026.

