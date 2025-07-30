x

news

Paul Weller, Billy Bragg lead benefit gigs for Gaza

Two London-based fundraisers in aid of those affected by the humanitarian crisis in Gaza have been announced

By Lisa Henderson on 30 Jul 2025

Paul Weller


Paul Weller and Billy Bragg are set to curate London concerts in aid of those affected by the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Following the success of last year’s Gig for Gaza at Brixton Academy, Weller will again programme a night of ‘music and solidarity’ at Troxy on Friday 17 October to raise money for the cause.

The evening will feature full-band and stripped sets from artists including Primal Scream, Inhaler, Maverick Sabre, and from Weller himself, as well as guest speakers and short films. Artwork for the upcoming Gig For Gaza has been designed by Robert Del Naja of Massive Attack.

All the proceeds from the gig will go to Medical Aid for Palestinians (MAP) and Gaza Forever, two organisations that are delivering food parcels, critical medical supplies, and emergency shelter to civilians. Gig For Gaza tickets go on sale on Friday 1 August at 10 am via SEE Tickets and Dice.fm.

Billy Bragg has announced a Palestine benefit gig called Days Like These

Last year’s Gig For Gaza, which featured performances by Weller, Kneecap, Primal Scream, Paloma Faith and Liam Bailey, raised over £125,000 for aid efforts.

Elsewhere, Billy Bragg has announced a Palestine benefit gig called Days Like These, featuring the likes of Jamie Webster, Antony Szmierek, Reverend & The Makers and Big Special.

The show, set to take place at O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire in London on 20 September, will involve music, film and spoken word. Also involved are actors Khalid Abdalla and Samuel West and writers Ahmed Masoud and Ahmed Alnaouq. More names are set to be announced.

The event, which is on sale now, will raise money for Amos Trust, which helps provide medical care, food and aid, therapeutic trauma support for women and children, and support for young writers in Palestine.

Earlier this month, Massive Attack, Kneecap, Brian Eno and Fontaines D.C. announced an alliance of musicians speaking out over Gaza.

 

