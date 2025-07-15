Plans unveiled for 9,000-cap Barcelona venue

Barcelona City Council is set to build the €70 million concert hall on the site of the current Saint Jordi Club in 2027

Barcelona City Council has confirmed plans for a €70 million scheme to build a new venue on the site of the Saint Jordi Club.

The development, which will form part of the wider regeneration of the city’s Anella Olímpica (Olympic Park), will offer a flexible capacity set-up of between 3,500 and 9,000.

The current building can accommodate 3,500 fans and has upcoming shows with Damiano David, Volbeat, Los Planetas, The Hives, Parkway Drive, Till Lindemann, Roxette, Tom Odell and Electric Callboy, among others.

First deputy mayor of the city council Laia Bonet told reporters the “ambitious” project “aims to strengthen the Olympic Ring as a benchmark for live music, connection with citizens, and the environment.”

“It will be a unique and privileged auditorium,” she said.

An international architecture competition is being launched this week, with the planned budget to come entirely out of the profits of BSM (Barcelona Municipal Services), which manages the park.

Construction will begin in mid-2027, with plans for the venue to be ready in 2029. No concerts will take place at the club during the renovation period.

Anella Olímpica was originally constructed on the hill of Montjuïc for the 1992 Summer Olympic Games in Barcelona. Saint Jordi Club is located next to Spain’s largest indoor arena, the 18,000-cap Palau Sant Jordi, and the 55,000-cap Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium.

Bonet added that the area had enjoyed “two record years” in terms of live music, with more than 80% of attendees coming from Catalonia.

