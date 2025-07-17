x

Singapore set for new 15,000-cap arena

The state-of-the-art, Populous-designed venue is part of a greater $8bn expansion plan for the city-state's iconic Marina Bay Sands

By Hanna Ellington on 17 Jul 2025


image © Safdie Architects/Marina Bay Sands

A new 15,000-capacity arena is on the way for Singapore as part of $8 billion expansion plans for the city-state’s iconic Marina Bay Sands (MBS).

Earlier this week, city officials broke ground on the greater ‘Marina Bay Sands IR2’ project, set to expand the entertainment offerings of the landmark destination with new hotel, retail, dining, and entertainment offerings. The expansion project, led by MBS’s developer Safdie Architects, is expected to be completed in June 2030, with the opening pencilled for January 2031.

A purpose-built arena, designed by architecture firm Populous, will be situated between the pre-existing three-tower resort — which also includes a casino, infinity pool, convention centre, and signature boat-like skywalk — and a new adjacent fourth skyscraper.

The venue is poised to elevate the region’s ability to host large-scale concerts and live events, with the new space optimised for sightlines, acoustics, and production offerings, according to Populous.

“The arena will raise the bar for artists and event organisers alike, with the ability to be reconfigured for a broad range of events and accommodate complex touring shows and large-scale productions with ease, ensuring efficient and effective turnover,” the firm shared.

Back-of-house amenities will include an ‘artist village’, comprising premier dressing rooms, green rooms, hospitality spaces, and production offices. There will also be an on-site studio for recording or practice.

For fans, premium experiences are also a focal point for the space, with the Kansas City-headquartered firm confirming exclusive VIP lounges, suites, flexible spaces, and dedicated entry/access points will be available.

“Our arena will attract the world’s most popular performers and usher in a new era of live entertainment in the region”

It will be integrated with the surrounding complex’s features, creating an entertainment destination with easy access to public transit, dining experiences, luxury retail, spa and wellness amenities, and experiences like Marina Bay and Gardens by the Bay. Alongside the arena, the project also includes a 570-suite luxury hotel in the fourth skyscraper, a host of entertainment amenities, and 200,000 sq ft of meeting space.

“Our new development will raise the bar and redefine the ultra-luxury hospitality realm on a global scale, fuelling further growth of high-value tourism while our state-of-art arena will attract the world’s most popular performers and usher in a new era of live entertainment in the region,” said Patrick Dumont, president and COO of Las Vegas Sands, MBS’s parent company.

High-profile concerts and live events have been a major draw for Singapore in recent years.

In May, Lady Gaga’s four Singapore National Stadium shows generated up to S$150 million (€100m) in tourism revenue. Last year, mega-concerts from the likes of Taylor Swift, Coldplay and Ed Sheeran helped drive tourism in Singapore to record heights, with international visitor arrivals increasing by 21% year-on-year to reach 16.5 million.

The new development will be situated roughly 4 km from the Singapore Sports Hub, which hosts the 55,000-capacity National Stadium and 15,000-capacity Indoor Stadium, which is expected to be replaced in the coming years with a larger adjacent arena.

While the major venues bring in A-list talent, organisers in the region have noted a lack of mid-tier venues in the Southeast Asian country.

“We’ve got a lot of small venues and one or two larger venues. And in between, there’s really nothing between 5,000 and 6,000 capacity. It’s recognised as a problem, but it’s very hard to deal with, especially in a land-scarce area like Singapore,” said Steven Woodward at Midas Promotions to IQ last October.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ IndexIQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

