Soundside music festival called off two months out

Soundside Music Festival has been cancelled with organisers blaming “circumstances beyond our control”.

The Killers and Hozier were set to headline the two-day US festival, promoted by C3 Presents, along the shore of the Long Island Sound at Seaside Park in Bridgeport, CT, on 27-28 September.

Other artists on the bill included Weezer, Vampire Weekend, The Backseat Lovers, Djo, Remi Wolf, Japanese Breakfast, The Last Dinner Party, Chelsea Cutler and Inhaler. Tickets started at US$170 (€146).

“Due to circumstances beyond our control, the Soundside Music Festival has been cancelled,” says a post on the event’s online channels. “Tickets will be refunded to the original method of payment in as little as 30 days depending on your bank’s processing time.”

“It’s our understanding that this year’s lineup was drawing a lot fewer attendees than we have seen in the last few years”

Featuring a rotating single-stage set up, Soundside’s 2024 lineup was headlined by Noah Kahan, Jack White and Greta Van Fleet and reportedly averaged crowds of close to 30,000 per day.

Thomas Gaudett, chief administrative officer for mayor Joe Ganim, suggested ticket sales for 2025 had been slower than for previous editions.

“It’s our understanding that this year’s lineup was drawing a lot fewer attendees than we have seen in the last few years,” he told CT Insider. “And that may have had an impact on the decision to cancel.”

The festival launched in 2022 as the Sound on Sound festival. It starred acts such as the Red Hot Chili Peppers, John Mayer, Stevie Nicks, The Lumineers and Alanis Morissette, prior to rebranding as Soundside last year.

