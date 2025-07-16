x

The latest industry news to your inbox.


I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

Tomorrowland’s main stage destroyed by fire

The incident in Boom, Belgium, unfolded less than 48 hours before the opening weekend of the 2025 festival is due to begin

By James Hanley on 16 Jul 2025

Tomorrowland's main stage


image © Screenshot

A huge fire has destroyed the main stage at Belgium’s Tomorrowland just 48 hours before the electronic music festival is due to begin.

Dramatic footage circulated on Wednesday (16 July) evening showing the stage in Boom, Antwerp, ablaze. Emergency services are currently at the scene and police have warned local residents to “keep their windows and doors closed”.

It is understood that no festivalgoers were on site at the time of the incident and no one was injured. The cause of the fire has not yet been established.

In an update, organisers say they are focusing on “finding solutions for the festival weekend”.

Tomorrowland is due to run over the next two weekends (18-20 & 25-27 July), featuring DJs such as Martin Garrix, Armin van Buuren, Steve Aoki, Hardwell, Charlotte de Witte and David Guetta.

“The festival will go ahead, albeit without the main stage”

“Due to a serious incident and fire on the Tomorrowland Mainstage, our beloved Mainstage has been severely damaged,” reads a statement. “We can confirm that no one was injured during the incident.

“We can announce that DreamVille (campsite) will open tomorrow (Thursday, July 17) as planned and will be ready for all DreamVille visitors. All Global Journey activities in Brussels and Antwerp will take place as planned.

“We are focused on finding solutions for the festival weekend. More updates and detailed information will be communicated as soon as possible.”

Tomorrowland spokesperson Debby Willemsen tells Belga News Agency: “The employees are all safe and can continue with the Tomorrowland preparations. There’s a lot of fake news going around, but we’re definitely expecting 38,000 visitors at the Dreamville campsite tomorrow.

“The festival will go ahead, albeit without the main stage. I can’t yet say how we’re going to handle that.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Read More Like This

News|14 Mar 2025

Movers & Shakers: Bradford Live, Friendly Fire

A venue director has been appointed for Bradford Live, while Friendly Fire has installed an interim head of festivals and outdoor productions

News|17 Mar 2025

15 detained after deadly North Macedonia club fire

At least 59 people died in the blaze at Kocani's Pulse nightclub, which was hosting a show by hip-hop duo DNK

News|21 Mar 2025

North Macedonia clubs shuttered after fire tragedy

Thirteen people have been remanded in custody for 30 days as investigations continue into the deadly Pulse nightclub blaze

News|21 Jan 2025

FKP Scorpio Belgium calls off Live is Live

"After careful consideration, we have decided that we cannot fully meet our own high standards this year"

News|05 Feb 2025

Tomorrowland 2025 becomes latest speedy sellout

Tickets have also flown off the shelf for Wacken Open Air, Primavera Sound, Green Man and Electric Picnic

Trending Stories

news|16 Jul 2025

Tomorrowland’s main stage destroyed by fire

news|14 Jul 2025

Justin Bieber & Scooter Braun settle tour dispute

news|15 Jul 2025

‘A huge win’: Splash! festival on Doechii coup

news|14 Jul 2025

IAG: ‘The global market is much smaller today’

news|14 Jul 2025

BST Hyde Park 2025 caps ‘historic year for London’

feature|15 Jul 2025

Greener, leaner, smarter: The future of venues

news|16 Jul 2025

Wasserman on Lewis Capaldi’s emotional return

news|15 Jul 2025

Plans unveiled for 9,000-cap Barcelona venue

news|14 Jul 2025

Weather triggers festival noise complaints

news|16 Jul 2025

Ye fans demand refunds after chaotic Shanghai gig

IQ Mag Logo

The latest industry news to your inbox, daily

Related Stories

Read More Like This

News|14 Mar 2025

Movers & Shakers: Bradford Live, Friendly Fire

A venue director has been appointed for Bradford Live, while Friendly Fire has installed an interim head of festivals and outdoor productions

News|17 Mar 2025

15 detained after deadly North Macedonia club fire

At least 59 people died in the blaze at Kocani's Pulse nightclub, which was hosting a show by hip-hop duo DNK

News|21 Mar 2025

North Macedonia clubs shuttered after fire tragedy

Thirteen people have been remanded in custody for 30 days as investigations continue into the deadly Pulse nightclub blaze

News|21 Jan 2025

FKP Scorpio Belgium calls off Live is Live

"After careful consideration, we have decided that we cannot fully meet our own high standards this year"

News|05 Feb 2025

Tomorrowland 2025 becomes latest speedy sellout

Tickets have also flown off the shelf for Wacken Open Air, Primavera Sound, Green Man and Electric Picnic

IQ Jobs Board

Head of PromotionsThe Columbo Group

London, UKFull Time£65K - £75K

Assistant Production ManagerWatford Colosseum

Watford, UKFull Time£33K - £36K + Benefits

Junior Project CoordinatorER Productions

Kent, UKFull Time£25K + DOE

Experienced Technical Project ManagerER Productions

Kent, UKFull TimeNegotiable DOE