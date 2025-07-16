Tomorrowland’s main stage destroyed by fire

The incident in Boom, Belgium, unfolded less than 48 hours before the opening weekend of the 2025 festival is due to begin

A huge fire has destroyed the main stage at Belgium’s Tomorrowland just 48 hours before the electronic music festival is due to begin.

Dramatic footage circulated on Wednesday (16 July) evening showing the stage in Boom, Antwerp, ablaze. Emergency services are currently at the scene and police have warned local residents to “keep their windows and doors closed”.

It is understood that no festivalgoers were on site at the time of the incident and no one was injured. The cause of the fire has not yet been established.

In an update, organisers say they are focusing on “finding solutions for the festival weekend”.

Tomorrowland is due to run over the next two weekends (18-20 & 25-27 July), featuring DJs such as Martin Garrix, Armin van Buuren, Steve Aoki, Hardwell, Charlotte de Witte and David Guetta.

“The festival will go ahead, albeit without the main stage”

“Due to a serious incident and fire on the Tomorrowland Mainstage, our beloved Mainstage has been severely damaged,” reads a statement. “We can confirm that no one was injured during the incident.

“We can announce that DreamVille (campsite) will open tomorrow (Thursday, July 17) as planned and will be ready for all DreamVille visitors. All Global Journey activities in Brussels and Antwerp will take place as planned.

“We are focused on finding solutions for the festival weekend. More updates and detailed information will be communicated as soon as possible.”

Tomorrowland spokesperson Debby Willemsen tells Belga News Agency: “The employees are all safe and can continue with the Tomorrowland preparations. There’s a lot of fake news going around, but we’re definitely expecting 38,000 visitors at the Dreamville campsite tomorrow.

“The festival will go ahead, albeit without the main stage. I can’t yet say how we’re going to handle that.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

