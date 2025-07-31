Tom Lynch: ‘We’re seeing increasing momentum’

Live Nation's EMEA venues president says the volume and diversity of arena tours in Europe is at an "all-time high"

Tom Lynch, president of Live Nation’s EMEA venues division, shares insights into exciting new markets and trends in the industry.

Tell us briefly how you got into the business

I joined Live Nation in early 2024, having worked in music, venues, and live events for over 20 years.

I started out as a promoter in grassroots music venues, ran a couple of small record labels, and have had roles as an event producer, venue operator, and management consultant along the way. My heart has always been in music, so it’s a privilege to do what I do today.

Live Nation is involved with some very exciting new spaces, such as The Dome in Johannesburg and the management of Helsinki Halle – what’s your impression of the expansion of the global arena circuit at the moment?

We’re definitely seeing increasing momentum and opportunity across the global arena circuit right now. The volume and diversity of arena tours seems to be at an all-time high across Europe. Fans want to see their favourite artists in great cities, creating memorable experiences at world-class venues.

Munich is a great example of how we’re responding to that. We witnessed the huge potential for more live entertainment in the city after Adele’s record-breaking ten-night residency last August. So we’re now developing a new 20,000-capacity venue that will not only create more opportunities for fans to enjoy live shows in Bavaria but also bring in around €354m a year to the local economy.

“We are constantly looking for development opportunities in underserved markets”

Which markets are showing strong growth/are on your radar right now?

We are constantly looking for development opportunities in underserved markets across the region, particularly in cities where we believe a new venue could be a catalyst and platform for the whole market to grow, such as Munich or Madrid. We also look for iconic venues where we can add value, like in Helsinki and Lisbon. We recently took over

operations at MEO Arena in Lisbon and at Helsinki Halli, Finland’s premier venue, which has been closed for years. We’re really excited about reopening the doors in Helsinki later this year and putting the venue back on the international touring map.

What trends are you seeing in terms of changing demands from artists and/or fans, and how are Live Nation venues adapting to them?

Sustainability is increasingly a big focus for artists as they look for new ways to reduce the environmental impact of touring. We see this as a priority right from the beginning of a new venue project. Munich Arena, for example, will be built to the German Gold Standard for sustainable design and construction, and our sustainability division, Green Nation, will play an integral role in the project from development through to operations and beyond.

We’re really focused on creating spaces where artists can not only perform but rest and relax, rehearse, and record. Whether it’s a gym, a kitchen for a private chef, or even a studio space, we are working with artists to ensure our venues are places they feel relaxed, comfortable, and productive.

The emergence of increasingly high-quality tour merchandise from Gen-Z artists underscores the importance of creating purpose-built retail experiences, which can serve fans not only at the show, but also during the day or the day before.

We’re also challenging ourselves to respond proactively and creatively to fans’ lifestyle choices by offering great vegan menus, as well as low-alcohol and alcohol-free drink alternatives as part of our F&B strategy.

