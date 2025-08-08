AEG and Amex extend 20-year global partnership

The multi-year renewal furthers the companies' collaborations across venues, festivals, touring, ticketing, and sports

AEG and American Express (Amex) have unveiled a multi-year renewal of their global partnership, extending their 20-year alliance.

With the renewed collaboration, Amex will be AEG’s official payment partner at over 40 flagship assets, including venues and festivals, across four continents. Launching in 2005, the venture has grown to become AEG’s largest annual partnership.

“This is a defining partnership for AEG – one that continues to push the boundaries of what’s possible across live entertainment and fan engagement,” says Todd Goldstein, AEG chief revenue officer.

“Across every stage, field, screen and venue where we partner with Amex, Amex has helped us build a connected, fan-first ecosystem that delivers meaningful value in new and differentiated ways. This renewal speaks to the strength, creativity, and shared vision that have defined our partnership since day one—and together, we’re delivering for Amex Card Members and fans in more measurable and impactful ways than ever before.”

The renewed deal will expand the partnership across five domains: venues, festivals, touring, ticketing, and sports.

Amex will continue investing in a mix of AEG Presents’ and Goldenvoice’s festivals, which include the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, Stagecoach, BST Hyde Park, and All Points East. The multi-national financial corporation will remain the presenting partner of AEG Presents’ leading European festival, the 65,000-capacity American Express Presents BST Hyde Park, which added to a “historic year for London” earlier this year.

“Together, we’ve built something rare”

“Amex is more than a partner — they’re a co-architect in how we design the future of live entertainment,” says Russell Silvers, AEG Global Partnerships president and COO. “From backstage moments to presale innovation, we’re building cultural value at every touchpoint — anchored in our shared mission to deliver unforgettable experiences for fans, artists, and communities around the world.”

Across AEG’s venue portfolio, Amex will continue as a founding partner at four venues: Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena, London’s The O2, Berlin’s Uber Arena, and Carson, California’s Dignity Health Sports Park. It will also continue investing in select venues, including both New York’s and Boston’s The Bowery Presents.

The symbiotic relationship also gives Amex cardholders unique access to in-demand tours and events across several markets, on-site experiences, and exclusive merchandise.

“AEG has been one of our most trusted and strategic partners,” says Elizabeth Rutledge, Amex’s chief marketing officer. “Together, we’ve built something rare – bringing music, sports, and entertainment to life in ways that feel personal, memorable, and deeply meaningful. We’re not just expanding what fans can access – we’re reimagining how they connect with the moments that matter.

“This is a partnership that delivers special access to some of the most unforgettable moments in live entertainment. We’re proud of what we’ve created together thus far, and even more excited about how our collaboration will continue to unfold in the years ahead.”

