Chappell Roan promoter talks ‘unforgettable’ arena exclusive

TAKK AB Entertainment has recounted to IQ the “leap of faith” it took to bring Chappell Roan to Switzerland for her only arena show this year.

In the midst of her European festival headlining run, Roan performed to a sold-out crowd at Zürich’s 15,000-capacity Hallenstadion as part of her ongoing Visions of Damsels & Other Dangerous Things Tour. The outing has seen her headline events such as Spain’s Primavera Sound, Norway’s Øya Festival, Sweden’s Way Out West and Hungary’s Sziget Festival.

With the 27-year-old American also preparing to headline the UK’s Reading & Leeds Festivals this weekend, TAKK promoter Théo Quiblier reports that Swiss audiences revelled in her unique Hallenstadion show.

“The reaction was immense,” he says. “Some fans even thought the show announcement was fake, since she was only doing festivals at the time!”

Roan has risen rapidly from playing theatres on the Midwest Princess Tour in 2023 to bringing in record audiences on her festival run this year. But her team knew it was only a matter of time.

“[Wasserman Music agents] Adele [Slater], Anna [Bewers] and I started discussing plans for Chappell in August 2023, almost two years before the show,” says Quiblier. “At that time, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess wasn’t out yet, but the singles were already making an impact.

“Some artist journeys evolve naturally, but Chappell’s escalated incredibly fast. Our first proposal was to skip Switzerland altogether, then we considered a 300-cap room, then 500, then 5,000, and within six months, we were looking at an arena.”

“For Chappell to debut here at this scale and sell out was a powerful statement”

With unprecedented global demand for Roan – real name Kayleigh Rose Amstutz – Quiblier shares the team wanted to “seize the opportunity” to have her make her Swiss debut.

“Promoters often like to say they ‘knew,’ but the truth is it was a leap of faith,” says the VP booking. “What we did know for certain was that we were obsessed with Chappell’s music and world.

“Our country isn’t usually one of the strongest sales markets, so for Chappell to debut here at this scale and sell out was a powerful statement. It reflects both her global momentum and shifting audience demand locally — fans here are eager for new voices, which is very healthy.”

That momentum shows no signs of slowing either. In addition to her festival headline slots, Roan is set to headline two Edinburgh Summer Sessions (cap. 20,000) shows before returning to the US to play four nights at NYC’s Forest Hills Stadium (13,000), two at Kansas City’s Museum and Memorial Park (30,000), and one at Pasadena’s Brookside at the Rose Bowl (10,000).

Quiblier says that for the TAKK team, “to be a small part of Chappell’s story on this tour has been unforgettable for all of us.”

“Her values, her community, her fans, her music — everything about her embodies why we chose this profession in the first place,” he adds. “And the fact that this was her first time performing in Switzerland, where her family name originates, made it even more meaningful.

“I was stunned by how loud the crowd was; Swiss audiences are usually calm and respectful. But not that night!”

