CSB chief toasts ‘amazing’ 25 years in the biz

In an interview with IQ, Kenneth Svoldgaard reflects on his career so far, succeeding his father and taking Elton John to the Faroes

As he celebrates 25 years in the live industry, CSB Island Entertainment boss Kenneth Svoldgaard has looked back on his story so far in an interview with IQ.

Svoldgaard was training to become a teacher when his father, Carsten Svoldgaard, who founded the Danish promoter and international producer in 1994, persuaded him to put his studies on hold and join him at the company.

The father and son now run CSB with a team of five employees from their office on Fanoe, Denmark.

“One year before I joined, my father called me and asked if I could help him out by being a tour manager for a four-week tour he had booked with Rhythm of the Dance, an Irish dance show,” recalls Kenneth, whose work anniversary falls today (1 August). “I was between jobs at the time, so I said, ‘Yeah, that’ll be fun.’

“The following year, he realised he needed more people in the office, so he called me and asked if I wanted to come back. By that time I was in school, studying to become a teacher, but I was only in my first year. So I had to decide, first of all, if I wanted to take the job, but also, I lived three hours away from where he has the office, so would have to move back from a different city.

“But I thought it was a good opportunity and I found out that if I passed my exams in my first year, I could go back to school if it didn’t work out. So I said, ‘Okay, I’ll give it a shot and if it doesn’t work, I can continue where I left off.'”

“I think you either love this industry or you hate it, because it is definitely not a normal job”

Over the past quarter of a century, Kenneth has worked with artists such as Elton John, Kris Kristoffersson and globally-renowned Norwegian soprano Sissel Kyrkjebø, as well as touring in 52 countries across five continents with The Show – A Tribute to ABBA.

“I have never regretted my decision,” he says. “I really love the business. I think you either love it or you hate it, because it is definitely not a normal job, it’s a lifestyle and you have to accept your private life and your working life blend together in many ways, but I enjoy that. It’s been an amazing 25 years and I’ve learned a lot about the industry, of course, but also about myself and what you can do if you really have a passion for something.

“I feel very privileged and blessed to be given this opportunity. In one way, it feels like the 25 years have gone by by extremely quickly. On the other hand, when I look back, there are so many things that happened and so many things we’ve done.”

German giant DEAG secured a 75% stake in the firm – which has brought internationally renowned artists to Scandinavia including Kiss, James Blunt and Kylie Minogue – in 2021 via its DEAG Classics subsidiary.

“My father sold his part of the company to the DEAG in Germany, and I kept my share,” says Svoldgaard, who was recently upped from COO to chief executive at CSB. “My father is still in the office as an employee because he, likewise, loves what he does. It’s very much his life, and it’s a big blessing that he’s still there.

“It’s been interesting to see how we work together now our positions have changed. He used to be my boss and I try not to be his boss, but as I’m the owner – and the financial situation between us is different now it’s my company – that has obviously been a little bit of a change. But I think we worked it out quite well and I really enjoy that he’s still here to build the company alongside me.”

“Having a co-owner that is quite wealthy, with a strong economy behind it, opens the door to take bigger risks”

According to Kenneth, the DEAG deal “opened some possibilities” for CSB’s continued growth.

“Having a co-owner that is quite wealthy, with a strong economy behind it, opens the door to take bigger risks than we probably would have otherwise,” he says. “For example, we just opened an exhibition about Banksy in Copenhagen, which would have been quite a big risk for a company of our size, but that decision is a little easier to take when you have a company like DEAG behind you, and it’s not a decision that I take on my own.

“We have three people from the DEAG group in our board so obviously we discuss these things internally. But whenever we have had a situation where there’s a lot of money at stake, and we have argued our case, we have always received support from the DEAG Group to give it a try.”

Kenneth says his ethos for running the business is largely along the same lines as his father’s.

“I’m not looking at doing many things differently,” he says. “From the minute that I joined, we’ve been a family company. We take care of the artists that we work with, but also our business partners, whether it be artist management, agents, production suppliers, whoever, it means the world to us to do things properly and very professionally.

“We truly care about the quality of what’s being delivered on stage. I have personally been involved within the tribute genre for many years, and we always try to distinguish ourselves by delivering a lot more than what people expect.”

“Queen Machine are one of the top ten best-selling artists in Denmark right now – and they’re a tribute band!”

Svoldgaard considers his biggest achievement to be The Show – A Tribute to ABBA, for which CSB serves as the producer, manager, agent, promoter and PR agency. In 2007, he brought the production to the storied Royal Albert Hall in London for a sellout 5,500-cap performance, paving the way for arena tours across Europe.

This summer, the show drew around 10,000 people to Tivoli Friheden in Aarhus, Denmark’s second biggest city, and has also expanded to the US, landing at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

“It’s not just a tribute band, it’s a big international show,” says Kenneth. “It has a band from Sweden to make it more authentic, and a symphonic section from London. Then we tour with a minimum of one of ABBA’s musicians, who they have recorded with or toured with over the years, to make it extra special. This year, with the ABBA show alone, we have been to Brazil, Taiwan and now Denmark. Germany is also a big market for us.

“I have been the man in charge of that show from day one and we have successfully toured the whole world. That’s an achievement I’m extremely proud of. It’s given a full-circle view: I learned so much from it that I can use in all other matters within the industry, which has been very helpful.”

The global network CSB has established through the production has enabled CSB to bring the Danish band Queen Machine to the US, England, Germany, Poland and even Monaco, where they performed for Princess Stéfanie in Monte Carlo.

“It’s crazy how many tickets we are selling,” says Kenneth. “They are in the top ten best-selling artists in Denmark right now – and they’re a tribute band! It’s hard to believe, but they are really, really good. Again, it all comes down to the quality. It has to be extraordinarily good, otherwise we stay away, because there is so much crap out there on the tribute scene, and the minute you deliver crap on stage, you lose your audience.”

“We had 6,000 people at Elton John’s gig in the Faroe Islands in 2010 – 12% of the whole population went to that concert”

Another standout moment was when Kenneth struck his first deal with Elton John, which saw the icon conclude his 2010 European tour with his first-ever show in the Faroe Islands. CSB subsequently staged a hat-trick of concerts with the Rocketman in Denmark.

“Elton is on top of my list,” says Kenneth. “He played at the football stadium [in Tórsvøllur, Tórshavn] and it was a unique experience. He had never played there before and really enjoyed coming to new places, so that was a huge win, first of all, for the company, but also for me personally, to make that deal.

“It’s a funny market: less than 50,000 people live there, so it’s not so easy for an artist to fit it into the tour routing, and financially, the artist has to accept that the fee is different from what they would normally get. At the gig with Elton John in 2010, we had 6,000 people – 12% of the whole population of the island went to that concert.”

Kenneth also looks back on the time CSB brought the late American singer-songwriter Kris Kristofferson to the Faroes.

“When he toured, Kris would tour with his wife and kids – that was the travel party,” says Svoldgaard. “I had the opportunity to spend some great time where we went sightseeing on the Faroe Islands with our local partner up there. That was a really memorable time of my career where it was not just a gig where you just managed to say hello and goodbye to the artist, we actually got to hang out and have a good time together. That was really cool.”

In closing, the CEO, who describes the Danish market as “unbelievably healthy” (“I think it’s one of the strongest markets in Europe at the moment”), ponders the biggest life lessons he has taken from his father.

“The most valuable thing I learned from him is to treat everybody with respect,” concludes Kenneth. “It doesn’t matter if you’re the bus driver, or if you are Elton John, treat everybody with respect and understand that everybody who is on tour with you feels an essential part, otherwise you’re going to have a problem. It doesn’t matter if they are the star of the show, or they are driving the bus.”

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.