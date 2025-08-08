Denmark's second-largest and second-oldest festival has found great success in being owned and led by its fans...

While many festivals attempt to keep up with the rapidly evolving expectations of fans, Denmark’s Smukfest simply hands them the reins.

For an annual fee of DKK 150 (€20), fans can join the festival’s non-profit association and gain the right to vote on decisions that shape the annual event in Skanderborg.

Those who also volunteer are offered free tickets, discounted food and beverages, a pre-festival party, and even management qualifications.

Approximately 18,000 members have joined the association behind Denmark’s second-oldest and second-largest festival, and interest is on an upward trajectory.

“Everybody in Denmark is talking about Smukfest,” Smukfest’s head of booking, Mikkel Xavier, tells IQ. “There’s such a high interest in joining the organisation, we had to turn people away this year.”

“The volunteer part is a way of expressing yourself as a member of this community”

Hunger for tickets is equally insatiable, adds Xavier, with the 60,000-capacity festival selling out for the last 25 years.

“We put our full festival tickets [DKK 3,500] on sale on 1 November and they sell out immediately,” he adds. “Our waiting list is almost double our capacity.”

Xavier says that Smukfest’s success is predicated on empowering the audience to influence it, whether that’s booking the festival or building it.

“The volunteer part is a way of expressing yourself as a member of this community – it’s very deeply rooted in their identity,” he says. If our volunteers think that we are going in the wrong direction, they can join a board meeting and change it.”

A major draw for members is having a say in which artists should perform at Smukfest by submitting their suggestions via the festival’s ‘wishlist’.

“We have a community that backs up because they’re invested in the festival”

“When people say that the acts aren’t big enough, we have a community that backs up because they’re invested in the festival,” explains Xavier. “Last year we had a real struggle – there were no headliners in August – and our volunteers said you can do better, so we did.”

The 46th edition of Smukfest, which is well underway, features a plethora of international acts including 50 Cent, Will Smith, MO, Martin Garrix, Shawn Mendes, Jess Glynne, Iggy Pop and Texas. Three-quarters of the week-long programme, however, is dedicated to Danish artists, from emerging acts to homegrown heroes.

According to Xavier, Smukfest’s ever-eclectic lineups reflect its transgenerational audience, which is divided into two major groups: 18–25 and 40–50 year olds.

“We need to make sure that we have a programme that interests both crowds, and then usually we all meet up to see 50 Cent,” he laughs.

Though the festival has seen consistently high demand for the last quarter of a century, Xavier insists that Smukfest’s team still feels the pressure to deliver year on year.

“If we don’t present a decent headliner each day, then it will be harder to sell one-day tickets,” he says. “Though we are a non-profit organisation, we need money to make sure we can make a new festival next year.

“Twenty percent of our profit goes into our foundation, which seeks to fight loneliness. The last 80% goes into making sure that we can create a new festival that’s even better.”

