Global growth drives Live Nation revenue to $7 bn

The live entertainment behemoth has posted its financial results for Q2 2025, revealing red-hot demand for concerts worldwide

Global fan demand drove a record second quarter for Live Nation, with consolidated revenue soaring 16% to $7 billion.

Adjusted Operating Income grew 11% year on year to $798 million, while concert revenue shot up by 19% to $5.95 billion – a record for the second quarter. Concerts’ AOI grew 33% to $358.7 million, also a second-quarter record.

In July, over 130 million tickets were sold to Live Nation concerts, a 6% increase from the same period in 2024.

The company said this was “led by the strength of our international markets” with double-digit attendance increases across stadiums, arenas, and theatres and clubs.

Global concert attendance rose 14% to 44 million fans, with stadium attendance tripling. Over 40% of global stadium shows sold out 95% of tickets in the first week, up double-digits.

International fan attendance rose 30%, driven by strength across Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America, according to LN.

Ticketmaster revenue grew 2% to $742.7 million as gross transaction value rose 7% to $9 billion — a record for the second quarter. AOI of $290 million remained consistent with last year. The number of fee-bearing tickets sold increased 4% to over 83 million.

International volume was up double digits while concert ticket volume increased by the high single digits. Sports and other content fell below 2024 levels.

“To meet this momentum, we’re expanding our global venue portfolio and investing in the artists who make it all possible”

Venue Nation, the company’s venue management and operations division, opened four amphitheatres in the US and one in Canada during the quarter. Additional venues are expected in the second half of the year, and Venue Nation has projects underway in Mexico, Colombia and Canada. In 2026, ten new large venues are expected to open, each with a capacity of 3,000 and above.

Sponsorships revenue climbed 9% to $340.6 million. Venue name-in-title sponsorships now include TD Coliseum in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, and Veikkaus Arena in Helsinki, Finland.

Live Nation says it expects the second quarter momentum to carry through to the end of the year. Deferred revenue (revenue collected for future events but not yet recognised as income) for concerts was up 25% to $5.1 billion.

Ticketmaster saw an all-time high deferred revenue of $317 million, up 22% from last year. Venue Nation expects to host about 70 million fans in 2025, a double-digit increase from 2024. While international fan growth is expected to increase by double digits in the second half of the year.

“Global expansion continues to drive touring growth, with fan attendance hitting new highs and ticket buying strong at every price point from VIP to the back row,” says Michael Rapino, president and CEO.

“To meet this momentum, we’re expanding our global venue portfolio and investing in the artists who make it all possible. We’re continuing to deliver record revenue and concert ticket sales, and with investments focused on high‑growth markets and fan experiences, we’re positioned to grow operating income and adjusted operating income by double-digits this year and for years to come.”

