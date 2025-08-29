Lawsuit filed over bootleg Benson Boone tour merch

Sony Music-backed music merchandising company Ceremony of Roses has filed a lawsuit seeking to prevent the sale of counterfeit Benson Boone merch outside the singer-songwriter’s US shows.

Ceremony of Roses’ touring VP Alan Sitchon says bootleggers have been active around the opening dates of the 23-year-old American’s current Stateside run.

Boone, who tours Europe this October/November, opened his US arena outing last week at the Xcel Energy Center in St Paul, Minnesota.

“Individual bootleggers follow tours, or arrange to have local individuals sell the infringing merchandise for them,” says Sitchon, as per Billboard. “Many designs also have tour dates and venues on them, which also indicates that they will continue to go from venue to venue to sell their infringing merchandise.”

“The sale of such merchandise has injured and is likely to injure the reputation of the artist”

Ceremony of Roses, which is the official merchandise partner for Boone’s shows, is requesting an injunction to grant law enforcement the authority to seize and detain the counterfeit goods.

“The infringing merchandise that defendants sell is generally of inferior quality,” say the company’s lawyers Mark Bradford and Cara Burns. “The sale of such merchandise has injured and is likely to injure the reputation of the artist which has developed by virtue of his public performances and the reputation of the plaintiff for high quality authorised tour merchandise.”

Sony secured a strategic investment in Ceremony of Roses in 2022.

A similar case was launched last week by Merch Traffic, which is represented by the same legal team and is bidding to stop bootleggers selling fake Tate McRae merch outside her Miss Possessive Tour. Court injunctions have previously been won by official merch companies against counterfeit sellers outside concerts by the likes of Harry Styles, Drake and Billie Eilish.

