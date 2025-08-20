Report hails Spanish fests’ €5bn+ economic impact

Attracting 5m fans last year, Spain is now the third biggest festival market in Europe, according to a recent study

Spanish festivals generated an economic impact of more than €5 billion last year, according to a new report.

Consulting firm LIN3S’ recently-published Festivals: A New Cultural Engine study states that more than five million people attended festivals in Spain in 2024, resulting in a €5.314bn economic boost and a direct contribution of €1.2bn.

The country places third in Europe in terms of its number of festivals – behind Germany and the UK – and is responsible for 80,000 direct and indirect jobs. Live music alone was responsible for €725m in income, reports trade association APMusicales (APM).

Spain’s festival sector has ballooned from 450 festivals in 2010 to 872 in 2023, and topped 1,000 this year for a 93% increase over the past 15 years. Revenue has risen 370% in the last decade.

“Festivals in Spain are no longer just culture, they are economy, tourism, employment and territory,” reads the report. “Getting to know the public is key… they are personalised experiences with high tourist and cultural impact.”

The growth has been swelled by an upturn of events in rural areas, citing LeturAlma (Albacete), Festival Sinsal (San Simón, Galicia), Brizna (Huesca) and Reggaeboa (León)

“Festivals are living culture,” it adds. “They create community, build identity and generate sustainable social impact.”

“Music sponsorship is a key strategic tool for brands to establish emotional and lasting connections with the public”

As previously revealed in APM’s 2025 Live Music Yearbook, Borriana’s Arenal Sound was Spain’s most-well attended festival of last year, with organiser The Music Republic reporting 300,000 visitors across the course of the event.

Primavera Sound Barcelona was second with 268,000 attendees – up 20,000 on its 2023 edition – and Villarrobledo’s Viña Rock, also promoted by The Music Republic, was third with 240,000 fans. Mad Cool (221,843) and Benicassim (180,000) rounded off the top five. The top ten was completed by Sonar (151,000), O Son Do Camino (126,000), BBK Live (110,000), Granca Live Fest (80,000) and Low Festival (69,000).

The average attendance per festival was 32,500, with 68% of gatherings taking place from June to September.

In terms of economic impact, the 2024 list was led by Primavera (€272m), Sonar (€132m), Mad Cool (€46m), Arenal Sound (€42m), O Son Do Camin (€23m) and Viña Rock (€22m).

Aitor Casal, CEO of LIN3S Sports & Entertainment, used the report’s findings to emphasise the benefits of music sponsorship for brands.

“Music sponsorship is a key strategic tool for brands to establish emotional and lasting connections with the public, taking advantage of the experiential and cultural environment offered by festivals,” said Casal.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.