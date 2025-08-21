Schulenberg bullish after CTS Eventim’s H1 2025 results

German-headquartered live powerhouse CTS Eventim says it remains on track after achieving record revenue of almost €1.3 billion in the first half of 2025.

The group reported income of €1.29bn for H1 – up 7.6% year-on-year – and €795.6m for Q2, a 0.3% uptick on the same period last year. However, adjusted EBITDA dipped 0.8% to €200.5m for the half-year (compared to H1 2024) and 8.9% on the equivalent quarter to €100.2m.

The company’s stock price slid 17% in the wake of the results to €82.55, giving it a market cap of €7.92bn.

CTS says its ticketing and live entertainment businesses acquired in the previous year contributed to its financial performance.

“Expenses incurred as part of the process of integrating these businesses into the group are only having a temporary impact on the results of the respective segments,” it says. “Following completion of the processes to integrate See Tickets and its associated U-Live companies as well as France Billet, considerable synergy effects are anticipated that will provide an additional boost to profit margins.”

Our results underscore the strength and enduring competitiveness of our business model

The firm’s ticketing segment generated record revenue in the first six months of 2025, up 16.1% to €415.7m, while adjusted EBITDA rose by 6.6% to €166.8m. More than half of the ten best- selling events in the second quarter were from international markets.

Revenue in CTS’ live entertainment segment also increased by 3.3% in H1 to €894.4 million compared with the prior-year period, but adjusted EBITDA fell 26.1% to €33.7m. CTS notes that the 2025 editions of twin German festivals Rock am Ring and Rock im Park – each of which celebrated a significant anniversary this year – were again sold out.

“Our results underscore the strength and enduring competitiveness of our business model,” says CTS Eventim CEO Klaus-Peter Schulenberg. “This strong performance was driven by organic business growth as well as by positive contributions from recent acquisitions. Thanks to our focused internationalisation and innovation strategy, we are excellently positioned to achieve sustainable growth in a challenging market environment.”

In closing, the company’s executive board is upholding its “moderate growth” forecast for 2025 as a whole, “even though the challenging macroeconomic picture constitutes a source of uncertainty”.

