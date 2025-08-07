x

The latest industry news to your inbox.


I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

SM Entertainment revenue up, concert earnings flat

The company's CEO has also opened up on the K-pop giant's alliance with Chinese streaming giant Tencent Music

By James Hanley on 07 Aug 2025

Riize


SM Entertainment posted a 19.3% year-on-year upturn in revenue to KRW302.9 billion (€188 million) in Q2 2025, but earnings from live music dipped marginally.

The K-pop juggernaut, which launched acts such as H.O.T., Girls’ Generation, EXO, NCT and Aespa, reported concert revenue of KRW33.6bn (€20.9m) – down 1.9% on the equivalent three-month period last year.

The company, whose growth was driven by a 37.9% increase in physical album and digital music income to KRW99bn (€61m), referenced boy band Riize’s Riizing Loud tour. The run started with three nights at Seoul’s KSPO Dome last month and went on to draw 54,000 fans to Saitama Super Arena in Japan – demonstrating “strong momentum beyond Korea”.

“Despite this being their first world tour, additional North American stops have been added, with upcoming shows scheduled in eight cities during Q4, including New York, Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, etc,” adds the firm.

SM also has upcoming tours by artists including Irene & Seulgi, Yuta, NCT Dream, Kai, Aespa and NCT Wish.

Earlier this year, fellow Korean giant HYBE announced it was offloading its remaining stake in SM Entertainment to China’s largest music streaming firm Tencent Music (TME) for KRW243.4bn (€157m).

“SM Entertainment remains committed to sustainable growth”

Referencing the deal in the quarterly report, SM CEO Cheol-hyuk Jang said that TME “holds a powerful position in the Chinese music market” and outlined how the arrangement would benefit the firm.

“Through this alliance, we have established a practical and wide-ranging partnership that extends beyond music distribution to include content planning, fan data analysis, and concert execution in the China market,” he says.

“In the long term, we aim to create a comprehensive idol success model that combines SM Entertainment’s global production capabilities with Tencent Music Entertainment’s local marketing and distribution power – bridging global and local strengths.”

SM added that boy band Super Junior carried out a wide range of activities across exhibitions, albums and concerts to celebrate their 20th anniversary, with the Super Show 10 concert – part of the group’s long-running Super Show series – sold out entirely during the fan club presale.

“Moving forward, SM Entertainment remains committed to sustainable growth, not by focusing solely on short-term earnings, but by leveraging the structural competitiveness of our IP and building sustainable revenue models,” adds Jang. “We will continue to strengthen our IP portfolio across generations by establishing a virtuous cycle in which long-standing IPs generate stable profits while newer IPs realise their growth potential through performance-based results.”

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Read More Like This

News|06 Aug 2025

HYBE concert revenue rockets 31% in record Q2

Tours by acts such as J-Hope, Jin and Hoshi X Woozi contributed to the Korean giant's highest-ever second quarter earnings

News|06 Aug 2025

Stadium concert earnings soar over 300%

Exclusive IQ analysis of Billboard Boxscore data highlights the extraordinary growth of stadium shows since before the pandemic

BTS
News|28 May 2025

HYBE sells SM Entertainment stake to Tencent Music

The Chinese music streaming company is expected to become the second-biggest shareholder in Seoul-based K-pop agency SM

Klaus-Peter Schulenberg, CEO of CTS Eventim
News|18 Feb 2025

Record revenue sends CTS stock to all-time high

CTS Eventim's share price has surpassed €105 for the first time on the back of strong preliminary financial results for 2024

News|29 May 2025

DEAG achieves ‘strongest-ever’ Q1 revenue

The Berlin-based promoter, events operator and ticketing company has reported revenue of €67m in Q1

Trending Stories

news|04 Aug 2025

The New Bosses: Introducing the class of 2025

news|04 Aug 2025

Movers & Shakers: UTA, Pophouse, CMA, GLP

news|05 Aug 2025

Stadium stars: The top 20 stadiums in the world

news|04 Aug 2025

IQ out now: Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, IFF, Ben Mitha

news|04 Aug 2025

Imagine Dragons’ European stadium tour draws 1.5m

news|06 Aug 2025

Stadium concert earnings soar over 300%

news|07 Aug 2025

CAA’s Yungblud strategy: ‘Anything is achievable’

news|06 Aug 2025

Ed Sheeran’s $25m world tour investment pays off

news|06 Aug 2025

HYBE concert revenue rockets 31% in record Q2

news|05 Aug 2025

Real Madrid’s Bernabeu Stadium eyes concert return

IQ Mag Logo

The latest industry news to your inbox, daily

Related Stories

Read More Like This

News|06 Aug 2025

HYBE concert revenue rockets 31% in record Q2

Tours by acts such as J-Hope, Jin and Hoshi X Woozi contributed to the Korean giant's highest-ever second quarter earnings

News|06 Aug 2025

Stadium concert earnings soar over 300%

Exclusive IQ analysis of Billboard Boxscore data highlights the extraordinary growth of stadium shows since before the pandemic

BTS
News|28 May 2025

HYBE sells SM Entertainment stake to Tencent Music

The Chinese music streaming company is expected to become the second-biggest shareholder in Seoul-based K-pop agency SM

Klaus-Peter Schulenberg, CEO of CTS Eventim
News|18 Feb 2025

Record revenue sends CTS stock to all-time high

CTS Eventim's share price has surpassed €105 for the first time on the back of strong preliminary financial results for 2024

News|29 May 2025

DEAG achieves ‘strongest-ever’ Q1 revenue

The Berlin-based promoter, events operator and ticketing company has reported revenue of €67m in Q1

IQ Jobs Board

Head of Contemporary MusicSouthbank Centre

London, UKFull TimeUp to £62K

General ManagerMamma Mia! The Party

London, UKFull TimeNot Specified

Bars Manager229

London, UKFull Time£37K - £40K

Assistant Manager, Technical ProductionScottish Event Campus

Glasgow, UKFull TimeCompetitive