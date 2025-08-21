Stadium Stars 2025: Latin America

The inaugural class of IQ’s Stadium Stars, as revealed in the debut Global Stadium Report, is a first-of-its-kind list celebrating the venues considered to represent the best concert experiences at this scale.

From ensuring fans have unforgettable experiences to making it easier for production crews and artists to work at their best and most efficiently, we’re delighted to recognise these exceptional venues. Stadiums that feature on the list were nominated by IQ readers, with the final selection made by a select panel of PMs and promoters working at the highest level of the live music industry.

The Global Stadium Report, now available, also includes exclusive insight from leading stadium executives, promoters, and production professionals. In-depth pieces lift the lid on mammoth tours by Dua Lipa and Ed Sheeran, analyse key data on the stadium concert industry in collaboration with Billboard Boxscore and explore how promoters and stadiums are adapting to the booming demand.

We continue this series of profiles with the Latin American venues, with the remaining regions’ stars to be published in the coming days. Find North America here.

Allianz Parque

São Paulo, Brazil

Concert capacity: 50,000

Operator: WTorre Entretenimento

In the heart of Brazil’s most populous city sits Allianz Parque, accessible to the 22m-strong metropolitan population by public transit and on-site parking.

Its plug-and-play set-up boasts power and connectivity points around the venue, with acoustics specifically designed for live music and compatible with major tours’ technical requirements. Easily accessible docks and modular back-of-house and production areas ensure efficient load-ins/outs. Combining technical quality, safety, such as on-site facial recognition for entry and security, and a world-class audience experience, the venue is a premier destination for organisers and audiences alike.

Allianz Parque’s commitment to sustainability and community engagement, highlighted by its zero-waste policy and good neighbour programme, further enhances its local reputation, while a show calendar managed by 30E puts it on the map for the world’s biggest tours.

As one of the world’s top-ranking venues in terms of attendance, the proof is in the pudding for the Parque.

Notable shows: Travis Scott – UTOPIA – Circus Maximus Tour; Linkin Park – From Zero World Tour; Iron Maiden – Future Past World Tour; Twenty One Pilots – Clancy World Tour

Formerly known as the Foro Sol, Estadio GNP Seguros has put music touring at the forefront of its operations

Estadio GNP Seguros

Mexico City, Mexico

Concert capacity: 65,000

Operator: OCESA

Nestled in the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez (racetrack), Estadio GNP Seguros burst back onto the international touring scene after a major facelift saw Mexico’s most famous stadium refitted to a standard befitting its reputation.

Formerly known as the Foro Sol, the stadium reopened in 2024, fully equipped to put music touring at the forefront of its operations. Now, the venue incorporates fixed amenities such as stages, dressing rooms, and press areas, so no additional set-ups are needed to host events. It features a large retractable roof that provides shade and collects rainwater for reuse, both important features for Mexico.

The stadium’s structure allows for simultaneous loading and unloading of over 40 trucks, facilitating rapid turnarounds for major shows. Unlike some stadiums, it is engineered to support the weight of any production, bringing major tours into the market with ease. Plus, fans can catch unobstructed views from every seat in the house, meaning promoters can sell more tickets in this highly sought-after space.

Notable shows: Shakira – Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour; Olivia Rodrigo – GUTS World Tour; Lady Gaga – Mayhem Ball; Oasis – Live ‘25 Tour

“One of the most famous football stadiums in the world has also delivered some of the biggest moments in live music history”

Mâs Monumental

Buenos Aires, Argentina

Concert capacity: 85,000

Operator: Club Atlético River Plate

Mâs Monumental – better known as Estadio River Plate, one of the most famous football stadiums in the world – has also delivered some of the biggest moments in live music history. In the heart of Argentina’s capital, it serves the 17.5m people who live in its metropolitan area.

The iconic venue recently underwent a $45m renovation, reopening in 2023 with a lowered pitch and 20% more seating and overall capacity rising by roughly 13,000. Also home to Club Atlético River Plate and the Argentinian national football team, the venue has transformed into a completely encircled bowl. This design ensures clear sightlines and enhanced acoustics, improving the overall experience for attendees.

Additionally, a new 25 x 14-metre LED screen – 150% larger than its predecessor – was installed and a state-of-the-art sound system was added to enhance sound coverage and quality for this multipurpose venue, further complemented by its architectural features.

Notable shows: Paul McCartney – Got Back Tour; Dua Lipa – Radical Optimism Tour; Coldplay – Music of the Spheres World Tour; Bad Bunny – DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS World Tour