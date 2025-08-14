Ticketmaster partners with Trondheim Spektrum

The deal sees Ticketmaster become the exclusive ticketing partner of one of Norway's largest concert venues

Ticketmaster Norway has inked a new multi-year partnership with Trondheim Spektrum, one of Norway’s largest concert venues.

The deal sees Ticketmaster become the exclusive ticketing partner of the 12,000-capacity indoor venue, elevating its digital ticketing experience.

According to the most recent edition of IQ’s International Ticketing Report, Ticketmaster and CTS Eventim are the frontrunners of the Norwegian marketplace.

“We were looking for a partner who could offer robust technology, deep event expertise, and the ability to scale for some of the biggest shows in the country,” says Roger Stokke, commercial director at Trondheim Spektrum. “Ticketmaster delivers on all fronts and will help us future-proof our fan experience.”

Kristian Seljeset, managing director, Ticketmaster Norway, adds: “Trondheim Spektrum is a key player in Norway’s live scene, where major artists connect with thousands of fans, and unforgettable moments happen. We look forward to supporting that with the best in ticketing tech, fan insights, and marketing tools to help them grow.”

Trondheim Spektrum opened in 2019, just over 300 miles north of Oslo. The venue, which comprises several halls and a conference centre, hosts a wide range of events, including concerts by international artists such as Elton John, Shawn Mendes, and Karpe, sporting events like the Handball Championships, trade fairs, and family shows like Disney on Ice.

