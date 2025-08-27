Venu announces $30m equity raise

Venu, a US-based developer and operator of upscale live music venues, has released $30 million worth of common stock.

The firm, formerly known as Notes Live, announced a public offering of 2,500,000 shares of common stock, priced at $12 each. It is expected to close on 28 August 2025.

Net proceeds from the $30m equity raise will be used to fund a portion of the development costs for two amphitheatres expected to open in 2026: the 20,000-capacity Sunset McKinney in Texas and the 12,500-capacity Sunset Broken Arrow in Oklahoma. A 12,500-capacity Sunset Amphitheatre is also in the works for El Paso, Texas.

Venu, which was founded in 2017 by Colorado entrepreneur JW Roth, floated on the New York Stock Exchange in November 2024. The company’s initial public offering was 1.2 million shares of common stock is priced at $10 per share, for gross proceeds of $12m (€11.4m).

The company’s portfolio already includes the 9,750-capacity Ford Amphitheatre (Colorado) and The Hall at Bourbon Brothers (Georgia and Colorado).

Venu recently reported its second-quarter results for 2025, in which the firm’s total revenue increased by 7% to $4,487,307 compared to the same period last year. The increase was attributed primarily to the opening of the Ford Amphitheatre.

“Our pipeline is roaring… we’re in conversations with 38 municipalities nationwide”

“This quarter was about execution and acceleration,” Roth said. “Our pipeline is roaring. We’re in conversations with 38 municipalities nationwide that are interested in seeing Venu within their community.

“We broke ground on our 20,000-seat year-round Sunset Amphitheatre in McKinney and advanced key projects across Colorado, Oklahoma, and Texas. We are well on our way to opening three new outdoor amphitheatres in 2026 and one new indoor entertainment campus, with potentially four more in 2027.”

The company’s flagship income-generating asset is its luxury VIP fire pit lounges, Luxe FireSuites, which can be found at The Ford Amphitheatre and each of the Sunset Amphitheatres.

“Our capital strategy is equally robust,” Roth continues. “We’ve engaged Texas Capital Securities on private debt financing options intended to accelerate amphitheatre construction, with expected total commitments of approximately $200 million. Demand for Venu’s long-term, income-producing Luxe FireSuite fractional ownerships is unlike anything we’ve seen before.

“Our triple-net real estate lease program, launched in May with Sands Investment Group, has exceeded our expectations. For a brand-new asset class, the reception has been phenomenal. We’ve already surpassed record FireSuite sales, and with projections pushing toward our goal of $200 million, it’s clear we’re building something that’s changing the game.”

