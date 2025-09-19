Farm Aid ploughs ahead for 40th edition

“Wouldn’t it be great if we did something for our own farmers right here in America?” posed Bob Dylan during the monumental Live Aid benefit concert in Philadelphia on 13 July 1985.

Months later, that sentiment came true.

Farm Aid premiered on 22 September 1985, brought to fruition by its guiding beacon Willie Nelson, alongside founders Neil Young and John Mellencamp. The first edition saw over 50 artists play to an estimated 80,000 attendees at the University of Illinois’ Memorial Stadium in Champaign, raising $7 million in its mission to support the grassroots family farmers who feed America.

The longest-running charity concert returns this weekend for its 40th anniversary, now having raised over $85m in its storied history.

Being staged for the first time in Minnesota, the annual event will see Nelson, Young, and Mellencamp jam alongside board members Dave Matthews and Margo Price, who joined in 2001 and 2021, respectively, at the 50,000-capacity Huntington Bank Stadium tomorrow (20 September).

Dylan, whose on-stage declaration inspired the event, announced his return to the Farm Aid stage days ahead of this year’s edition. It’ll be only the third time he’s played the event, the first at the original event and second as a surprise in 2023 – a “full-circle moment” for producer Charlie Hernandez, who witnessed the 1985 concert.

“Every Farm Aid is historic, and Saturday will be the next chapter,” he tells IQ.

“Farm Aid has changed the conversation around what it means for farmers to be taken care of”

But this year’s show was thrown into question when strike action from a local union representing 1,400 workers at the University of Minnesota, which owns and operates the stadium, left event organisers at a crossroads.

“We made a decision as an organisation that we weren’t gonna breach the picket line, and we would support the labourers,” Hernandez says. “A lot of people on our side would not cross the picket line, but the board of directors said that it’s not even a question of whether we do it or not.”

With a week to go, the university reached an agreement with the union to end the labour strike, giving the all-clear for Farm Aid to carry on. The situation serves as a poignant reminder of the value of labour that’s been at the heart of Farm Aid since its creation four decades ago.

“Farm Aid has changed the conversation around what it means for farmers to be taken care of, and it has deepened the conversation around the good food movement, what that means, and who that impacts,” says Shorlette Ammons, Farm Aid’s co-executive director.

Ammons and Jennifer Fahy were appointed to the positions late last year, succeeding the first and only executive director since the organisation’s founding, Carolyn Mugar. Glenda Yoder, the pioneering associate director, also departed.

Throughout the travelling event’s storied history, over 500 artists – including Elton John, Johnny Cash, Kasey Musgraves, and Tom Petty – have played to over 1.1 million fans.

“The message of Farm Aid is larger than that artists’ desire to come in and put up their touring show”

For the anniversary, Kenny Chesney, Billy Strings, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Lukas Nelson, Steve Earle, Trampled By Turtles, Wynonna Judd, Waxahatchee, and others will perform.

“Farm Aid is also a more relaxed situation for the artist,” says production manager Bart Durbin, who started with the team in 2011. “It’s not their show, per se, but being part of this event allows them to not feel like they have to put on a perfect show. And the very last thing is Willie, who the show is all about – he’s the star.”

Traditionally staged in amphitheatres around the US, Farm Aid is stepping back up to stadium level with Farm Aid 40, bringing a bigger production alongside. But the focus remains on the farmers, no matter who comes to perform.

“The message of Farm Aid is larger than that artists’ desire to come in and put up their touring show,” says production designer Jason Robinson. One of his first industry jobs was Farm Aid in the early ‘90s.

Videos of family and local farming organisations are aired during performances, with this year’s content to feature “some touches from 40 years ago – with some good surprises mixed in,” Robinson adds.

This year, the concert will be nationally broadcast live on CNN, alongside audio broadcasts and an in-house livestream.

Like the on-stage content, the ethos of the show has seeped into every corner of the zero-waste event, from merchandising to catering and food & beverage offerings. Plus, the on-site Homegrown Village also educates festivalgoers about farming, sustainability, and climate.

“I don’t think we could be sustainable without those different kind of that level of generosity”

With political action baked into its mission, the event has been grounds for discourse over its tenure, bringing together town halls, legislative drafting, and presidential candidate forums under its roof.

“We have to deal with the realities of politics. But when you think about it, we’ve tried to make it so that living and saving lives is beyond politics. Saving farms, families and children, making labour the centre of attention, and doing the right thing should be beyond politics,” Hernandez says.

He cites Elton John’s 1990 surprise set as an unforgettable moment in his history with the event. The British icon’s performance of Candle in the Wind was dedicated to Ryan White, a teenager with AIDS who died the next day.

As a non-profit organisation, Farm Aid’s longevity is due in part to the generosity of those behind the scenes. All artists donate their time and expenses, and a host of production supplies from the likes of Tait, G2 Structures, Upstaging, Clair Global, eps, and Nighthawk Video are gifted to ensure the event is world-class.

“I don’t think we could be sustainable without those different kind of that level of generosity. And I think that’s a reflection of people’s commitment to the mission of farming,” says Ammons.

“Art is such an integral part of cultural change”

That sentiment holds true for those working behind the scenes as well, which includes hundreds of volunteers.

“It’s a different feeling for the artists and the people who work here. I enjoy coming here because it’s gratifying to do something good; It’s not just another day-to-day. Everybody’s here because they want to be here, not just because they’re getting paid,” Durbin says.

Alongside grassroots-level action, including funding grants, issuing emergency aid, and offering financial counselling and legal assistance, Farm Aid has morphed from a one-off event into something of a cultural movement.

“Willie and all his friends at the first Farm Aid, they just thought it was going to be done. Fast forward 40 years, and it’s ironic that farmers – especially marginalised, bipoc, native and indigenous farmers – are in a similar position, or maybe even worse off than they were before,” Ammons says.

“Music informs culture so much, and art is such an integral part of cultural change. Willie and all our board member artists who do this really understand the scope of their megaphone, and they use it for such a beautiful cause. It matters,” she concludes.

