Green Guardians 2025: Ascendance, BM Park Live…

Welcome to the first part of IQ Magazine’s 2025 Green Guardians, which highlights the innovators at the forefront of the battle to make the live entertainment industry more sustainable.

This year’s list comprises the companies, organisations, eco-warriors, events, and artists whom IQ readers believe are driving the live entertainment industry’s efforts toward a more sustainable future.

IQ will publish entries across all categories over the coming days, but you can find the whole cohort in the latest edition of the magazine here.

Ascendance Sustainable Events

Founded by respected event professional and sustainability leader Vivian Belzaguy Hunter, Ascendance claims to be Miami’s “first sustainable event consultancy” and is transforming the way events are planned and executed by infusing purpose, accountability, and measurable impact into every stage of production.

The multidisciplinary team behind Ascendance also includes programmes and partnerships director, Milly Milton, a marine ecologist and sustainability strategist who brings scientific insight and practical expertise to their mission of transforming events into classrooms and catalysts for environmental action.

This small-but-mighty, woman-led team has demonstrated the positive impact that happens when events use their platforms to teach people how to care for the planet. One of Ascendance’s most recent programmes, developed in partnership with their local government and environmental non-profit Debris Free Oceans, created free sustainability plans for some of the city’s largest events and venues, including both short- and long-term strategies and third-party accountability.

With a proven history of scalable solutions, meaningful partnerships, and an unwavering commitment to helping events turn passion into action, Ascendance has delivered measurable and replicable sustainability programmes in live events, led Florida’s first city-backed event sustainability initiative, and empowered both event producers and attendees to become environmental stewards.

The company’s work is actively shaping the future of sustainable events in Florida and beyond through education, data, and innovation, proving that events can drive positive change, catalyse community resilience, and lead the way toward a healthier and happier planet.

BM Park Live

BM Park Live operates Junction 2 and Paradise in the City festivals that take place at Boston Manor Park in West London, welcoming 60,000 people across both events. The company is implementing a NetZero by 2025 strategy to accelerate its drive toward carbon-positive events.

Recent moves include making all menus meat-free and plastic-free serveware is made from plastic-free materials, allowing it to be composted at a local facility, while other initiatives have also targeted energy and travel.

For energy the events use HVO, which has a 90% lower carbon footprint than diesel. The promoter is also working to switch out diesel generators for batteries where possible. In 2025, all of the events’ energy, waste, and food emissions that cannot be reduced will be offset through a carbon-removal scheme.

The events charge a £1.75 levy for audience travel to offset travel emissions with onboard:earth. To date, BM Park Live has protected 158 acres through The Rainforest Trust’s Rainforest Climate Action Fund and planted 451 trees in Nicaragua and Northern Malawi. Additionally, artists travelling to Junction 2 Festival in 2025 agreed not to use private jets.

BM Park Live’s sustainability impact reports also make for some positive reading: Across the three days of Junction 2 last year, 89% of the audience travelled by public transport; the per person per day footprint was 1.23 Kg CO2e – a 14.5% reduction from 2023; waste per person was 42g/day – down from 51g in 2023; the recycling rate improved to 47% versus 38% in 2023; and the event served 2,883 vegan meals to crew.

Boom Festival

Located at Idanha-a-Nova Lake in eastern Portugal, Boom Festival has garnered a reputation as one of the most forward-thinking events on the planet when it comes to its far-ranging sustainability programmes.

Dedicated to “actively regenerating and nurturing the Earth,” its organisers believe that it is their responsibility to leave nature in a healthier, more vibrant state than when they found her, using Boomland as a starting point. As with all human endeavour, Boom acknowledges its impact on both the natural world and the social environment, but it is committed to being accountable for it.

Ecological consciousness is woven into every aspect of the festival, before, during, and after the event. Its curators view Boom as a unique opportunity to inspire change and support nature’s regeneration. By harnessing the collective energy of thousands of Boomers, it aims to raise awareness and foster a deep connection with the Earth.

Since its first edition in 2010, Boom has been committed to adapting its practices to harmonise with the natural environment, rather than forcing nature to adapt to it, and it strictly adheres to all legal regulations and environmental standards, ensuring its practices align with the highest principles of ecological stewardship.

Throughout the festival, Boom’s eco team and eco guardians work tirelessly to cultivate respect for nature among festivalgoers, while offering lectures and workshops that delve into the importance of ecological regeneration and sustainable living.

Coldplay

After pledging in 2019 that they would not return to touring unless they could do so in a more sustainable way, Coldplay have lived up to that pledge and have been trailblazing for the industry ever since the Music of the Spheres Tour launched in March 2022.

Promising to making their world tour as sustainable and low-carbon as possible, the band is guided by three key principles:

Reduce: Reduce consumption, recycle extensively, and cut CO2 emissions by at least 50% compared to the previous tour.

Reinvent: Support new green technologies and develop new sustainable, super-low-carbon touring methods.

Restore: Make the tour as environmentally beneficial as possible by funding a portfolio of nature- and technology-based projects and by drawing down significantly more CO2 than the tour produces.

Having teamed up with DHL, the company offers solutions to minimise logistics-related emissions and other environmental impacts, from advanced biofuels in the air to electric vehicles on land. And where Coldplay cannot reduce, they are offsetting any unavoidable emissions.

And with their audiences helping to generate power through kinetic dancefloors and electricity-generating power bikes, so that fans can actively charge the show’s batteries, Coldplay’s eco measures are inspiring countless other acts to examine their own sustainability initiatives and introduce similar programmes to reduce their touring carbon footprints.

