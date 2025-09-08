Green Guardians 2025: Presenting this year’s eco-warriors

This 2025 class of IQ Magazine‘s Green Guardians can now be revealed, highlighting the innovators at the forefront of the battle to make the live entertainment industry more sustainable.

The final list comprises the companies, organisations, eco-warriors, events, and artists whom IQ readers believe are driving the live entertainment industry’s efforts toward a more sustainable future. We hope the tireless work that each of our Green Guardians is doing can inspire many others to follow in their (carbon-reduced) footsteps.

So here, we proudly present our 2025 Green Guardians:

Ascendance Sustainable Events

BM Park Live

Boom Festival

Coldplay

Co-op Live

Elisa Toffoli

Eat to the Beat

Ginger Owl’s GOAllAreas

Into The Great Wide Open

Lido Festival

Massive Attack

OCESA

PreZero Arena Gliwice

The Rock Factory

RÖDER UK

Sunny Hill Festival

TRUCKINGBY

Ultra Music Festival

Weezevent

Wilderness Festival

Subscribers can read profiles of each of the 2025 Green Guardians in issue 138 of IQ Magazine, which is out now.

Click here to subscribe – or check out what you’re missing out on with the limited preview below: