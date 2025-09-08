Green Guardians 2025: Presenting this year’s eco-warriors

IQ's annual recognition of those at the forefront of the battle to make the live entertainment industry more sustainable has been unveiled...

News By IQ | 8 September 2025

Green Guardians 2025
This 2025 class of IQ Magazine‘s Green Guardians can now be revealed, highlighting the innovators at the forefront of the battle to make the live entertainment industry more sustainable.

The final list comprises the companies, organisations, eco-warriors, events, and artists whom IQ readers believe are driving the live entertainment industry’s efforts toward a more sustainable future. We hope the tireless work that each of our Green Guardians is doing can inspire many others to follow in their (carbon-reduced) footsteps.

So here, we proudly present our 2025 Green Guardians:

Ascendance Sustainable Events
BM Park Live
Boom Festival
Coldplay
Co-op Live
Elisa Toffoli
Eat to the Beat
Ginger Owl’s GOAllAreas
Into The Great Wide Open
Lido Festival
Massive Attack
OCESA
PreZero Arena Gliwice
The Rock Factory
RÖDER UK
Sunny Hill Festival
TRUCKINGBY
Ultra Music Festival
Weezevent
Wilderness Festival

Subscribers can read profiles of each of the 2025 Green Guardians in issue 138 of IQ Magazine, which is out now.

Click here to subscribe – or check out what you’re missing out on with the limited preview below:

