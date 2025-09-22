How Superbloom became a catalyst for positive change

While many festivals are fulfilling the basic requirements for attendees living with disabilities, few are going to the same lengths as Superbloom.

In just four years, the Goodlive-promoted German festival has seen a tenfold increase in Disabled attendees, ramping up from 100+ at the first edition to 1,000+ at the most recent.

The 60,000-capacity festival offers a range of services from a buddy service and year-round communications to individualised support and complimentary taxi rides – all free of charge.

With help from specialist organisation Inklusion Muss Laut Sein (Inclusion Must Be Loud), the festival has become an international meeting place for people living with disabilities, as well as a catalyst for positive change in society.

Backstage at this year’s best-selling Superbloom at Munich Olympic Park, Fruzsina Szép (managing and festival director), Christian Brüser (head of brand & festival) and Ron Paustian (founder and director of Inklusion Muss Laut Sein) tells IQ how they’re paving the way for genuine inclusion in the festival world.

“With Superbloom, we want to provide a feeling of freedom – of mobility, of being respected as they are, of belonging”

Tell us about Superbloom’s inclusion policy.

Fruzsina Szép: Our philosophy is that our disabled attendees should feel that they are not disabled but that they are like every other visitor because that’s what they want. With Superbloom, we want to provide a feeling of freedom – of mobility, of being respected as they are, of belonging. I’m not an expert, but the ‘best school of life’ I had was growing up with a blind father and walking with him around this very park during my childhood.

What was the starting point to bring this policy to life?

Christian Brüser: Everybody can do the technical stuff. We had targets; the first was to become a meeting place for Disabled people. Then maybe it’s more or less a communication concept, because people have to be sure that we care about them. And so this was the starting point. We spoke a lot about how to communicate with the people.

What does that communication look like?

FS: Ron and his team are communicating with these guests throughout the whole year via a special email address. So it’s a very individualised service. He’s taking care of answering all these questions, demands, requests and ideas, and feeding back to us.

Ron Paustian: We have around 1,000 people living with disabilities at Superbloom this year, and I have contact with every single individual up front. I know every disabled person who is here on site. It doesn’t matter if it’s a visible or invisible disability; every person is treated equally.

What are some of the features you have around the site to help people living with disabilities?

FS: In the first year, around 150 people with disabilities and that number has grown year by year as we add more services. Inside the stadium, we have areas where our visitors living with disabilities can go. We have toilets for disabled people. Some of our spoken word programmes feature sign language translators. Ron has a big team of guides who are all over the site. We have buddies that you can book free of charge if you want to come alone. Then they’re walking around with you and going to the performances. This year, we had the first case of a buddy picking up somebody in Stuttgart and bringing them to Superbloom and then back home again – all for free.

Every year, we try to create some new formats or add something we haven’t done before – things that may seem small but that mean the world to someone. For example, QR codes are at every bar which Blind people can scan to get audio about the products. This year, we have a dialysis patient, and that is something special because you have to do a lot backstage. Our attitude is, ‘How can we solve this? How can we make this happen? For us, no disability is a barrier; it is an eye-opener. Superbloom is a platform to try out different ideas and strategies.

“We want to change society”

Does the Olympic Park have its advantages over, for example, a greenfield site?

RP: The Olympic Park is not the ideal place to do this, but we make it an ideal place. It would not make any difference if it were a big field. The difficulty for us here is that the whole park is under monument protection, so we have to work around the things that are given. We can’t change many things, especially inside the stadium. We could also do this by the sea or in a desert; the most important things are to know your location beforehand, and then you can adapt, and to know the people who are coming.

Are those common pitfalls?

FS: Some festivals check the box before really knowing the needs of the location. We do it exactly the other way around. That’s why this 365-day communication with our visitors living with a disability gives us a chance to do that because Ron feeds back all the time. He tells us, for example, if we need a space for people to cool down or to relax or to store medicine, and then we’ll adapt.

What kinds of things have Superbloom adapted for people living with disabilities?

FS: Last year, we had one front of house, which was in the middle. But people on the wheelchair street could still see both stages. This year, we have two front-of-house, and when I was checking the viewing, before the festival, I realised that they wouldn’t be able to see the whole of the Super Stage from the viewing platform because the other front-of-house was built up there.

I asked our production team to find a solution somehow but all the plans were already with the authorities, so it was difficult to make any changes. The local authorities know how important this topic is for us and they have supported us to make this happen. So we built another platform with a view of the Super Stage. That’s why these roundtable discussions are important, because the authorities already know us and understand our mission and vision.

Superbloom also offers a free taxi service, Secure Through The Night. Tell us about that…

FS: It’s a project that we started last year for women and Trans people, in cooperation with the police department and the city of Munich. If people feel uncomfortable going home alone, we will guide them to a taxi and they can pay with a voucher. Over 500 people used this service and because the demand was so huge, the authorities simply had no more resources to continue this year. So we had only a small amount left this year for this special service but they see that the demand was so big, they want to continue next year.

So there are no commercial benefits to this inclusion policy?

FS: No way. We want to change society.

“It’s possible to have an impact not just on the inclusion at Superbloom but for the whole city”

How have you engaged the local authorities on your inclusion mission?

CB: We run a roundtable in the city of Munich, where we speak with the authorities about the long-term impact for both Superbloom and Munich. We are unique in this in Germany.

FS: During these roundtables, we have the chance to think not only about the festival, but also about the city to help the lives of people living with disability. It’s a mission.

CB: It’s possible to have an impact not just on the inclusion at Superbloom but for the whole city. The Olympic Park now has a special person dedicated to inclusion because they’ve witnessed what we’ve done at Superbloom.

FS: We took her by the hand and explained everything. We kind of help them with our experiences to make the cities or the areas more accessible with the knowledge that the festival has, because we have 60,000 people here on side – that’s a city.

What kinds of feedback have you received from attendees who are living with a disability?

FS: Just before the interview, we received a letter from the attendee on dialysis. It says: “I would like to say thank you. Because of you and your passion and your kindness, I had the chance, for the second time, to be part of Superbloom in full, with full joy, lightness, and with the real feeling of being part of it. It means more than I could write in words, you did not only tear down barriers, but you also opened doors for mobility and moments in music that stay for a lifetime. Your honourable job is a present and I’m so thankful that I can witness this. Thank you so much for everything and a huge smile on my face for you that you provide people like me the feeling of being so welcome. Gigantic respect.”

CB: There was this family with an autistic child and they called Ron and asked what to do, because if it’s too loud and too stressful, he would freak out. Ron said, ‘Yeah, it’s easy. Call me and then we’ll bring him to a special area to watch and listen. If there are any issues, just go inside. They were there for hours, and it was a great day. He was even dancing – that is the best compliment for us.

FS: You can’t imagine how grateful the parents were. They said that for a couple of moments, they felt like their child was healthy and not disabled. It was absolutely overwhelming. It feels like such a small thing but it’s about human connections. It’s about us helping each other, providing people moments of joy, happiness and lightness. From a small idea, the result became so big and so valuable.

“It could be really amazing for us to create a kind of easy-to-adapt inclusion manual that could be used within Europe”

Superbloom has seen a tenfold increase in attendees living with disabilities in just four years. Is word spreading among the community?

FS: People living with disabilities have their own platforms to talk and they spread the word among themselves. They also communicate with us a lot. We have guests from eight different countries and even from the US. Those guests said that they have never experienced service like this at any other festival in the US, that is why they came this way.

How pioneering is Superbloom with its inclusion policy?

RP: I work with a lot of different festivals and nowadays festivals fulfil the basic standards. But this complexity, including the advanced individualised communication and all the extra services that we do on site with Superbloom – there’s no other like us in Germany or no one I know in Europe.

And what about the impact of Superbloom’s inclusion policy on a societal scale?

FS: I have a feeling that with Superbloom, because of the fact that we have so many disabled people on site, the visitors are treating them equally. There were some moments in the stadium when they were lifting up people living with a disability so they could see better, so there’s real integration, exactly. So maybe when they go back home to their everyday life and they see a disabled person, they’ll help them. I hope that Superbloom can be a catalyst for positive change.

Would you share your experience and learnings with other festivals?

FS: I discussed with Ron and Christian a couple of days ago. It could be really amazing for us to create a kind of easy-to-adapt inclusion manual that could be used within Europe.

