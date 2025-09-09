IAG forms alliance with Austria’s Cobra Agency

Independent Artist Group (IAG) and Austria-based Cobra Agency have announced a new strategic investment to strengthen their international presence and expand opportunities for rock and metal artists.

The companies say the alliance “brings together two like-minded agencies with complementary strengths”, with each maintaining its independence and roster while “working hand in hand to create new pathways for their clients worldwide”.

Founded in 2017, Cobra represents artists such as Slipknot, Sabaton, Godsmack, Amon Amarth, Powerwolf, Slaughter To Prevail, Trivium, King Diamond, In Flames, Polaris and Nothing More.

US-headquartered IAG’s roster, meanwhile, includes the likes of Billy Joel, Metallica, 50 Cent, Mary J Blige, Def Leppard, Ghost, Sleep Token, Mötley Crüe, Disturbed, BigXthaPlug, Rod Stewart, Neil Young, The Strokes, NeYo, Nora Jones, Falling In Reverse, Five Finger Death Punch and Pantera, many of whom are represented by the agency worldwide.

“We are incredibly excited to announce our new partnership with IAG,” says Cobra CEO/founder Günther Beer. “This collaboration marks a significant milestone for Cobra Agency as we continue to expand our global reach. IAG shares our passion for innovative, artist-first strategies, and together we are confident that we will elevate the level of service and creativity we bring to the live entertainment industry.”

“Günther and Dominik have been great allies and it only made sense to make our relationship more formal”

According to the firms, the partnership is centred on a shared commitment to artist development, entrepreneurial spirit and delivering innovative live experiences.

“I’ve admired IAG’s work for a long time. They’re one of the world’s leading agencies,” adds Cobra CEO/founder Dominik Meyer. “Teaming up now feels like a natural evolution. This partnership will unlock new potential and create outstanding opportunities for our artists worldwide.”

Together, IAG and Cobra Agency plan to strengthen their networks across the globe, enhancing their artist services while maintaining the independence and identity of both companies.

“Günther and Dominik have been great allies and it only made sense to make our relationship more formal,” says IAG’s EVP, global head of artist development Nick Storch. “Cobra views artist development in the same way we do and I am thrilled to be able to continue to grow more artists together for years to come.”

