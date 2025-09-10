‘The premier partner’: Legends Global takes flight

Legends and ASM Global have officially merged as Legends Global, with CEO Dan Levy and Europe President Chris Bray outlining their vision for the newly combined company in an interview with IQ.

Building on Legends’ August 2024 acquisition of venue specialist ASM, the rebrand is billed as creating the “premier partner to the world’s greatest live events, venues and brands”.

Together, its network encompasses more than 450 venues worldwide, and the business is geared up to deliver a fully integrated solution of premium services with a white-label approach in what ex-Meta executive Levy hails as a “huge opportunity”.

“I’m very excited about the two companies coming together,” Levy, who joined premium experiences giant Legends in spring last year, tells IQ. “Live entertainment is such a growing space, and we’re very excited to be able to present and hopefully fulfil a great solution for all of our partners in the market to deliver a better guest experience and better monetisation for artists, promoters and all of the partners that we work with.

“We told our entire company a few weeks ago that it was the last time they were ever going to hear me refer to two companies. This is one company, with one set of solutions that we bring to the market. Our name may have changed today, but we’ve been working very closely together from day one.”

Legends Global’s services cover the “entire lifecycle” of venues and events: feasibility and consulting, owner’s representation, sales, partnerships, venue management, hospitality, merchandise, and content and booking.

“Folks hire us for eight different services, but if you’re a guest at one of the venues or one of our partners you’re never going to see eight different services, you’re going to see one solution. And you’re never going to see our name – we are going to be behind the scenes. That’s how we run the company internally, and it’s how we run the company externally as well.”

“We’re now the only business globally that can help you plan, design, build, operate and deliver in a new stadium or arena”

Legends Global is partnered with prominent venues, teams, and properties including Real Madrid, SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, Dallas Cowboys, New York Yankees, FC Barcelona, Ryder Cup, ICC Sydney Convention Center, Avicii Arena in Stockholm, Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, OVO Arena Wembley in London, Soldier Field in Chicago, AO Arena in Manchester and Kai Tak Sports Park in Hong Kong along with global leagues and properties including LA28 Olympics, NFL, MLB, NASCAR, and PGA of America.

“We’ve talked before about venues where sport and music intersect and I think it gives us a real opportunity to bring unique, innovative and global approaches to those spaces,” Bray tells IQ. “We’re uniquely positioned to service partners and guests and match scale and quality, simply put. We’re now the only business globally that can help you plan, design, build, operate and deliver in a new stadium or arena, and I think that makes us incredibly strong. It’s a very impressive organisation now and one that I’m excited to be part of.”

Earlier this summer, the firm inked a multi-year partnership with Chelsea FC, which Bray considers to be “one of the biggest demonstrations of the power of the combined business”.

“It was a milestone win for us,” he says. “It’s a great example of how agile our business is – we mobilised that within just about three weeks.”

Attempting to sum up the evolution of the industry, Levy recalls visiting Fulham FC’s Craven Cottage stadium when living in London 17 years ago.

“Everybody basically had the same experience there – it was old and it was passionate – and one of the things that I’ve been fascinated by is the different levels that we can now deliver,” he says. “You still have that beauty of ‘anybody can get in’, but there are so many different levels and experiences that people want. I think we have a unique and incredible solution for helping to drive that guest experience – to make live entertainment something that continues to be a leader in the world on both the guest experience and the premium side as well.”

“We’re looking to reduce the cost of touring, make venues more efficient and cut down on stress and expenses for those tours”

Elaborating, Levy suggests that event-goers are “looking for different levels of premium”.

“Premium includes everything from the experience of how you get to the venue, the logistics, how it’s laid out, to the levels of clubs and restaurants that have been built,” he says. “That’s something that Legends pioneered almost 15-plus years ago in the United States, and we’re seeing a huge push of that in Europe across concert venues and sports stadiums. We’ve done some fantastic work at the AO Arena in Manchester and seen the result of that. The network of experience we have helps us do that better and faster – and it is still bespoke to every partner.”

Legends Global boasts nearly 100,000 employees globally, with operations across Africa, Asia, Europe, Oceania, and North and South America. The company – which bids to deliver “the benefits of global scale with unparalleled local expertise”, has set out its commitment to becoming “the most tech-forward, data-rich business” in the sports and entertainment industry.

Legends was founded in 2008 and is backed by global investment firm Sixth Street, while ASM, which is headquartered in Los Angeles, was formed in 2019 following a merger between arena operators AEG Facilities and Onex’s SMG. Bray expands on how the firms’ individual strengths have complemented each other.

“The utilisation of Legends’ deep market experience and expertise in market trend insights is really helping us to deliver an artist-first experience,” he says. “We’re looking to reduce the cost of touring, make venues more efficient and cut down on stress and expenses for those tours. Utilising that data and insight on the feasibility and the planning side of the business is helping us design venues to be much more efficient for that touring process.

“We’re a big business and we need to continue to move at pace and bring those innovations to bear quite quickly. We’ve got to focus on ensuring that we’re doing all we can to support every level of artist, and continue to push the bar higher for fans and guests to deliver that unique and world-class experience.”

“We want to be – and we will become – the premier partner to the world’s greatest live events, venues and brands”

As he has immersed himself in his role over the past 18 months, Levy notes that he has observed “quite a bit of crossover” between live music and sports.

“There’s a number of people in live entertainment and music that are looking to sport for inspiration,” he says. “There’s also a number of people on the sports side that have actually been looking at how concerts tour. You look at US leagues that are now touring around and trying to move their games all over; it almost looks like a concert tour. So we’ve been super-impressed by the entire industry trying to learn from each other.

“The [live music] industry is obviously very relationship-driven, so a huge part of what we’ve been spending time doing is just making sure that everybody knows us. We make sure to understand and listen, and I’ve been wildly impressed by how generous everyone has been to take time to meet with us, tell us what they see, ask for help, and figure out if there are things we can do to help grow the entire business for the artists, the promoters, agents, the managers, the venues, and everybody else in between.

“We want to be – and we will become – the premier partner to the world’s greatest live events, venues and brands. And that means everything from the very small community theatre of a few hundred people, up to the biggest and most important stadiums in the world.”

Indeed, Bray is similarly keen to underline the importance of the whole ecosystem.

“I think we’ve got an obligation not only to help the promoters tour their artists through our venues, but also to support things like the Music Venue Trust and the small venues struggling in this moment, too,” he says. “It’s a great industry built on relationships, and we’re all in it together.”

