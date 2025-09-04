Live Nation CFO talks DOJ case, AI and ticketing

Live Nation president/CFO Joe Berchtold has mulled over the potential loss of the company’s exclusive ticketing contracts as a result of the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) antitrust case.

The DOJ has accused LN-Ticketmaster of monopolisation and other unlawful conduct in the lawsuit, filed in New York in May last year, with allegations including restricting artists’ access to venues, locking out competition with exclusive contracts and blocking venues from using multiple ticketing firms.

The defendants vigorously contest the claims, with the case slated to go to trial in March 2026.

Speaking at the Bank of America Securities Media, Communications & Entertainment Conference yesterday (3 September), Berchtold said a handful of corporate executives were focused on the suit, with the firm otherwise continuing as usual.

“We do our best to keep the businesses focused on running the business,” he said. “Most of the things that we think are the greatest concern around exclusivity, length of exclusivity, these are not things that are ultimately drivers of our success.

“Exclusivity in ticketing, certainly in the US, is driven by how venues seek to monetise their rights. So the question isn’t, ‘Are we doing anything bad by forcing exclusivity?’ Because we’re not forcing it, we’re not demanding it – that’s what they’re auctioning off. So if they’re told that they can’t auction off exclusivity, then fine, we’ll adjust.”

He added: “I think we’ve got the best platform in the world. We’ve had clients that… even when they’re not exclusive, they put all their tickets through our platform because it’s the best platform to sell tickets. So I wouldn’t say it’s impacting how the business is operating at all at this point.”

“I am absolutely convinced that AI will be transformational for a number of businesses, ourselves included”

Earlier in the interview, Berchtold commented on efforts to improve the US ticketing market amid president Donald Trump’s executive order, signed in March, which pledged to bring “common sense” changes to live event ticketing.

“There is an increased desire for more transparency and more understanding, maybe some clearer rules on how people should behave,” said Berchtold. “We’ll see what comes out of the executive order that might be helpful. I think the more transparency, the better for the industry. We’ve tried to play our part in terms of creating more transparency: we led with all-in pricing well before it became regulated, we’ve supported a lot of other reforms.

“I think in the next couple of years… transparency is inevitable. You’re seeing it being discussed not just in the US, but in the UK and other places. That will ultimately be good for the fans, it’ll be good for the artists, it’ll be good for everybody in the system.”

Berchtold also shared his thoughts on AI, saying that while the technology hadn’t “started to really change things yet”, he was convinced it will go on to be “transformational for a number of businesses, ourselves included”.

“I think seven years from now, there will be massive changes,” he said. “What I don’t know is the pace of some of those changes over the next seven years. It’s clearly going to reduce costs. It’s going to reduce costs on our technology team of building our systems and adding and creating new products. It’s going to reduce the cost of customer service and fan support. It’s going to reduce the cost of all of our infrastructure that we have that supports the venues.

“And then on the effectiveness side, the marketing, the pricing, the targeting of the fan of the offer, all of that, I think will ultimately create a much more personalised interaction with the fan… as opposed to that 9am Saturday morning, 100,000-person rush to try to buy those Olivia Rodrigo tickets.”

“The first thing that we did 20 years ago is we really declared ourselves a global company, when most people were focused on either single countries or fairly narrow regions”

He added: “I think we tend to underestimate the level of impact that’s going to exist over time, and we overestimate the amount of impact that will happen in the next 12 months.”

With 2025 marking 20 years since the formation of Live Nation, Berchtold reflected on the evolution of the industry in that time.

“The first thing that we did 20 years ago is we really declared ourselves a global company, when most people were focused on either single countries or fairly narrow regions,” he said. “We certainly saw with the disruption in recorded music and the fact that artists were losing that revenue stream, that the live experience was going to be important from their standpoint. That was also, frankly, the start of what we’ve seen is a pretty consistent macro trend of shifts of span by consumers from goods into experiences.

“Clearly, the disruption in recorded music… is the same technology that has enabled all the DSPs to stream the music globally. It’s ultimately the same technology that has TikTok and Instagram providing social platforms for discovery and engagement. So that has shifted demand considerably from major markets, major cities where record companies were focused on their distribution, to being fully democratised on a global basis.”

Adding that Live Nation had seen a “dramatic increase” in its fanbase from around 40 million in 2010 to around 160m today, he added: “We see hundreds of millions more fans out there. If we can just figure out how to unlock [them] by bringing the artists to them, there’s great runway for continued growth.”

