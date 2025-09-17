NZ unveils $70m package to lure global acts and events

New Zealand’s government has committed NZ$70m (€35.4m) to “energising” the events sector and competing for big-name artists.

The funding, which will be rolled out over the next two years, includes $40m to secure large-scale international events from 2026 and $10m to support existing events and attract international opportunities.

Making the announcement in Auckland on Sunday (14 September), Prime Minister Christopher Luxon admitted that New Zealand has “not been doing enough”.

The likes of Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Oasis, Green Day, Katy Perry and Kendrick Lamar have bypassed the country on their latest tours despite stopping off in Australia. And, at a recent conference, Live Nation NZ MD Mark Kneebone warned that the nation is “falling down the global pecking order”.

“This $70m investment will allow New Zealand to compete with Australia to host big acts, and will give international visitors even more reasons to come and explore New Zealand, while also encouraging Kiwis to get out and about,” said tourism and hospitality minister Louise Upston.

“This $70m investment will allow New Zealand to compete with Australia to host big acts”

“We know big events deliver. For example, over three years, 14 Auckland shows – including Coldplay and Pearl Jam – generated $33.7 million for the local economy, with 490,000 attendees. We want to see more action like that and we are stepping up with incentives to promoters to make it happen.”

Nick Sautner, chief executive of Auckland’s 60,000-cap Eden Park, said the new package will “allow New Zealand to compete head-to-head for the world’s biggest artists and events”.

“New Zealanders deserve a wide variety of entertainment offerings,” he added. “Events that provide escapism, bring people together, and create memories that last a lifetime. What’s more, international artists leave as advocates for New Zealand. This gives us confidence in our discussions with promoters and event organisers about the potential of New Zealand as a destination.

“Every dollar spent on a ticket to a global event at Eden Park is a dollar spent in New Zealand’s economy. What we are seeing now is Kiwis earning $5,000 here and spending it in Australia. We want them to spend it here supporting local jobs, businesses and our wider economy.”

Last year, Eden Park was granted permission to double the number of concerts it can host per year in what was deemed a “landmark” decision from the authorities.

The $70 investment also includes $10m for tourism infrastructure upgrades, and a further $10m for a regional tourism boost campaign to incentivise international visitors.

