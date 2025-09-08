Puerto Rico ‘needs new stadium’ to unlock potential

Move Concerts Puerto Rico MD Alejandro Pabon says a new multi-purpose stadium could hold the key to building on the legacy of Bad Bunny’s homecoming residency.

The historic 30-night No Me Quiero Ir de Aquí (I don’t want to leave here) run, launched in the capital San Juan on 11 July and will wrap up this coming Sunday (14 September) after welcoming more than 400,000 fans to Coliseo de Puerto Rico.

The stint, which is presented by Rimas Entertainment and Move Concerts, is expected to generate economic benefits of at least US$300 million (€256m) for the unincorporated territory of the United States, having pulled in tourists from over 70 countries.

But aside from the 18,000-cap arena, affectionately known as “El Choli”, and the 4,200-cap Coca-Cola Music Hall, which opened in San Juan in 2021, Pabon tells IQ the Puerto Rican circuit is under-served for top-class venues.

“We have the arena, which is a state-of-the-art, amazing venue,” he says. “We also have another mid-size, small venue [Coca-Cola Music Hall], which is 4,000-capacity and is also new and state of the art, but that’s it and so we’re short on venues.

“We don’t have a proper stadium for shows. We have a baseball stadium, which holds maybe 30-35,000 but is very old. It’s not the best either production-wise or for the fan experience, so that’s definitely something that holds us back in making offers for certain artists.”

“We’re an island, so it’s more costly for artists to come here”

While plans are afoot to renovate the capital’s Hiram Bithorn Stadium, which has previously hosted acts such as Shakira and Karol G, there are currently no plans to build a new stadium.

“It’s something that we’re talking about that we might need if we want to go to another level, but it’s difficult,” says Pabon, who is also head of Rimas Nation. “We’re an island, so it’s more costly for artists to come here – you have to bring everything in for a one-off – and since we don’t have a huge stadium, it kills the possibility. It doesn’t make economic sense for them.”

He continues: “There are also not enough acts that can pull off that quantity of tickets, so there are pros and cons of building something of that magnitude. To build a stadium, we need it to be multi-use. We are a baseball country so maybe we need a sports franchise.”

Pabon, who learned under the tutelage of Move Concerts founder Phil Rodriguez, began his promoting career in at the deep end in 2011 with arena shows by Kiss and Iron Maiden.

“It was quite a start,” he says. “Kiss and Iron Maiden were my first two shows in Puerto Rico. Phil would take the lead on those ones, but they were great learning experiences. I use the model that I learned from dealing with those acts, with Latin artists and that’s been part of our success – because we do things the right way.

“When I started promoting with Move, I did concerts in Puerto Rico with big name artists like Justin Bieber, Ed Sheeran and Beyoncé, and then I started opening doors for big local acts, which is the way the market has gone here. No more big name Anglo stars come basically, it’s more Latin acts now. Shawn Mendes played [the arena in April], but that was because he has a love for the island. He used to live here in the off-season.”

“I didn’t know in that moment that Bad Bunny was going to become as big as he has become, but I saw something special”

Meanwhile, Pabon started working with Bad Bunny and his manager Noah Assad in 2015 after booking the rapper for just $700 for a brand activation with Medalla, Puerto Rico’s biggest beer brand.

“I didn’t know in that moment that he was going to become as big as he has become, but I saw something special,” says Pabon. “I’ve been a fan for him from the first day.”

He concludes: “I don’t see anybody becoming [the next Bad Bunny], but I’m very into the Latin world. I don’t think reggaeton is happening anymore, and urban music has turned into something very different. You could see that in Bad Bunny’s latest album. You can see it in Rauw Alejandro’s latest album – they’re playing salsa, they’re playing different beats – so I think it’s leaning to a more alternative sound.”

