The inside story of Bad Bunny’s Puerto Rico residency

Promoter Alejandro Pabon says demand for Bad Bunny’s 30-night residency in Puerto Rico is still off the scale as the historic No Me Quiero Ir de Aquí stint enters its final stretch.

Bad Bunny, real name Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, has been playing to 15,000 fans per night at José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum on consecutive weekends in his hometown of San Juan since 11 July, presented by Rimas Entertainment and Move Concerts.

More than 400,000 people have purchased tickets for the run, which concludes on 14 September and now has just six dates left. But Pabon says double the number of concerts could have been organised without satisfying public interest.

“That was the number – 30 – I don’t know why,” Pabon, who is MD and partner of Move Concerts Puerto Rico and head of Rimas Nation, tells IQ. “We could definitely have sold more – with the data and registrations that we have, we could have sold 65 to 70 shows.”

Ramming home that point, a small number of restricted and even no view tickets were released last week to an overwhelming response.

“We had 300,000 people in the virtual queue for the maybe 1,500 tickets that were left,” says Pabon. “The demand that it still there is crazy. The shows are amazing and every show has a surprise element to it, with the guest artists. [Bad Bunny] is the most beloved person in Puerto Rico right now. He has connected all generations and has everybody’s respect, because he is uniting the island in a way that we have never seen before. If he ran for governor, he would win!”

“We have all these crazy ideas that everybody embraces – and this is the result”

Pabon recalls his conversations with Bunny’s manager, Rimas founder Noah Assad, prior to booking the residency – influenced by the rapper’s latest LP Debí Tirar Más Fotos, which has been described as his “most Puerto Rican album yet”.

“We’d been talking about it for two years when Noah called me in April last year and said, ‘This is the moment,'” says Pabon. “So I met with the venue GM and said, ‘We need three months, but nobody else can do a show. We have to leave our production there, because we cannot load in and load out – it’s impossible.’ And the GM’s face changed, but he was very proactive and believed in us from the start. We have all these crazy ideas that everybody embraces – and this is the result.”

The first nine dates were exclusively reserved for Puerto Rico residents, with thousands of physical cards containing unique promotional codes handed out across nine locations on the island.

“He wanted his real fans from Puerto Rico to have the opportunity to see him,” says Pabon. “Puerto Rico comes first for him, definitely. We sold 120,000 tickets at pop-up box offices at nine points around the island, so everybody could have the chance to buy a ticket – not just those from San Juan.”

Tickets prices were kept from $45 to $250 in a conscious effort to ensure locals were not priced out. While Pabon concedes that “we definitely left money on the table” as result, he stresses the 31-year-old’s motivations were not financially-driven.

“It is something that he wanted to do for Puerto Rico,” adds Pabon. “He could go on a US tour and make a lot more money than playing the 30 shows in Puerto Rico, but that is what he wanted to do as a present for the island. It’s not about money with us, it’s about Puerto Rico.”

“It is aspirational that this has been done by a Puerto Rican artist in Puerto Rico”

He continues: “It is aspirational that this has been done by a Puerto Rican artist in Puerto Rico. It’s the talk of the industry and is something that has never been done before, so it shows that people from Puerto Rico can do big things. We’re very happy that we’re doing it our way, in our country, and to be getting the recognition it is getting is amazing.”

Fans have attended from in excess of 70 countries, travelling from as far afield as South Korea, Australia and Saudi Arabia.

“The top three countries visiting are obviously the United States, one, Mexico, two, and Spain, third,” he adds. “We have over 250,000 people coming for the run – that’s a lot of people!”

While the Caribbean island’s official tourist board projected economic benefits of close to US$200 million (€171m), Pabon indicates that is a conservative estimate.

“It’s still to be determined, but a very soft estimate is around $300m,” he says. “That’s the number that we’re dealing with now, but I know it’s going to be more. The impact it has had economically is amazing. Every restaurant is booked. All the hotels are booked. It’s incredible, but the biggest part for us is the connection – uniting Puerto Rican people, generations and ideologies. We didn’t expect that, so that has been the most gratifying part, for sure.”

“He could do 15 nights every time he plays here but, in his mind, I think he always knew he wanted to do this residency”

Bunny previously played a three-night stand at the venue in June 2024 as part of his Most Wanted Tour.

“Obviously he could have done more, but he always left that hunger on the table,” says Pabon. “He could do 15 nights every time he plays here but, in his mind, I think he always knew he wanted to do this residency.”

In November, Bad Bunny, who is booked by Jbeau Lewis of UTA, will embark on a sold-out world tour of stadiums, promoted by Live Nation in partnership with Rimas Nation, having sold more than 2.6 million tickets for 54 stadium shows in 18 countries across four continents in the first week of sale. But as for what comes next in his homeland, Pabon is keeping his cards close to his chest.

“That’s a great question,” says Pabon, who learned his craft under the mentorship of Move Concerts boss Phil Rodriguez. “That’s something that we are already thinking about and I know that he and Noah are too. I’m sure we’ll find a way. It’s a huge challenge, but we embrace those.”

