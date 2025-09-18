Rapino talks ticket prices & industry power shift

Live Nation chief Michael Rapino has doubled down on his claim that concert tickets are underpriced compared to sporting events.

Speaking at CNBC Sport and Boardroom’s Game Plan conference in the US this week, the LN president/CEO brought up the price of the most expensive tickets in the NBA.

“In sports, I joke it’s like a badge of honour to spend [$70,000] for Knicks courtside,” he said. “When you read about the ticket prices going up, it’s still an average concert price [of] $72. Try going to a Laker[s] game for that, and there’s 80 of them [in a season].”

Rapino went on to emphasise the power shift in the music business that means the income many artists earn from touring now dwarfs the revenue they make from recordings. He cited the example of Beyoncé’s recently-concluded Cowboy Carter Tour, which set a raft of new records across the globe this summer.

“The artist is going to make 98% of their money from the show,” he said. “We just did Beyoncé’s tour. She’s got 62 transport trucks outside. That’s a Super Bowl she’s putting on every night.”

After Goldman Sachs hailed the “insatiable demand” of live music in its Music in the Air 2025 report, Rapino referenced the sector’s enhanced cultural and commercial value, post-pandemic.

“No matter what you bring to that table that day, you unite around that one shared experience,” he said. “For those two hours, I tend to drop whatever baggage I have and have a shared moment.”

In addition, the Live Nation boss suggested that AI-driven tech solutions could help improve the ticket-buying experience for consumers.

“Most websites are going to be challenged in the future, as you’re going to use that chatbot,” said Rapino. “We think ticketing, and how you find that ticket and how you can get that ticket, needs to be improved.”

Rapino appeared at the conference alongside Ryan Smith, owner of basketball team the Utah Jazz and CEO of investment firm Smith Entertainment Group (SEG). LN is partnering with SEG, which manages Salt Lake City’s 20,000-cap Delta Center, to purpose-build a 6,000-capacity venue in SLC.

Announced last month, the new mid-size, mixed-use venue is expected to host 200 events annually, including 100 concerts, and is the first part of SEG’s plans for an expanded sports and entertainment district around the arena and Salt Palace Convention Center.

“If we do our job, that’s probably a million people coming downtown,” said Smith. “The impact it has on a city and businesses is almost indescribable.”

Live Nation, which is is investing US$1 billion (€849 million) to build new and revitalised live music venues in smaller cities across the US over the next 18 months, is also planning to open a 5,000-cap venue as part of a stadium district in downtown Atlanta in 2027. The company’s president/CFO Joe Berchtold discussed the appeal of such schemes in a conference appearance in the spring.

“Every owner of a major sports team is not just building a building anymore, they’re building an entertainment district around it, and we are now getting the call immediately,” he said. “We’re having the conversation early to figure out what is the right venue for that market. That’s probably the biggest set of opportunities in the US – to work with these owners on these sports districts and build a portfolio of large theatres around the country that we’ll be able to tour through.”

Live Nation’s share price reached an all-time high of more than $175 last week.

Meanwhile, as per Bloomberg, the US Federal Trade Commission is investigating whether Ticketmaster was doing enough to stop bots from illegally reselling tickets on its platform.

Ticketmaster denies violating the BOTS Act and says it will “vigorously defend any such claims”.

