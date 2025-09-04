The Weeknd extends blockbuster After Hours Til Dawn Stadium Tour

The Weeknd has announced the extension of his mammoth After Hours Til Dawn Stadium Tour, which launched in 2022 and became the biggest R&B outing in history.

Next year, the Canadian superstar (real name Abel Tesfaye) will take the career-spanning show to stadiums in Mexico, Brazil, Europe, and the UK.

Produced by Live Nation and sponsored by Nespresso, the 17-date outing will kick off on 20 April 2026 at Estadio GNP Seguro in Mexico City.

Other scheduled stops include Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Paris, Amsterdam, Milan, London, Madrid, Stockholm, Amsterdam, Nice, Dublin, Warsaw, and Frankfurt.

The Weeknd will be supported by Anitta in Mexico and Brazil, and Playboi Carti for all European and UK shows.

“Since the After Hours Til Dawn Stadium Tour launched in 2022, it has grossed $635.5m and sold 5.1 million tickets”

The After Hours Til Dawn Stadium Tour celebrates The Weeknd’s acclaimed album trilogy, After Hours (2020), Dawn FM (2022), and Hurry Up Tomorrow (2025).

Since the After Hours Til Dawn Stadium Tour launched in summer 2022, it has grossed $635.5 million and sold 5.1 million tickets, according to figures reported to Billboard Boxscore.

The North American leg, which wrapped yesterday (3 September), included more than 40 sold-out stadium shows and saw the 35-year-old shatter records across the board.

The Weeknd is now the top-grossing Black male artist in history at venues in New York, Denver, Santa Clara, Seattle, Edmonton, Montreal, Orlando, Arlington, and Houston, and set the highest attendance mark for an R&B male artist in Boston, Denver, Edmonton, and Orlando.

At Toronto’s Rogers Centre, he broke the all-time record for most shows by a male solo artist on a single tour with six, while also setting the record for any Canadian artist. In Los Angeles, he set the record for the most shows played by a male solo artist at SoFi Stadium. In Texas, he sold more tickets than any other artist this year.

The tour has travelled to countries all over the world over the last three years, with stadium performances across North America, Europe, the UK, South America, and Australia.

After Hours Til Dawn Stadium Tour 2026 dates:

Mon Apr 20 – Mexico City, MX – Estadio GNP Seguros

Tue Apr 21 – Mexico City, MX – Estadio GNP Seguros

Sun Apr 26 – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – Estádio Nilton Santos

Thu Apr 30 – São Paulo, Brazil – Estádio MorumBIS

Fri May 01 – São Paulo, Brazil – Estádio MorumBIS

Fri Jul 10 – Paris, France – Stade de France

Fri Jul 17 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Johan Cruijff ArenA

Tue Jul 21 – Nice, France – Allianz Riviera

Fri Jul 24 – Milan, Italy – San Siro Stadium

Thu Jul 30 – Frankfurt, Germany – Deutsche Bank Park

Tue Aug 04 – Warsaw, Poland – PGE Narodowy

Sat Aug 08 – Stockholm, Sweden – Strawberry Arena

Fri Aug 14 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium

Sat Aug 15 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium

Sat Aug 22 – Dublin, Ireland – Croke Park

Fri Aug 28 – Madrid, Spain – Riyadh Air Metropolitano

Sat Aug 29 – Madrid, Spain – Riyadh Air Metropolitano

