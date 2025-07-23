Colours of Ostrava: ‘Challenges have accelerated’

Incoming artistic director Filip Košťálek troubleshoots artist fees, the generation gap, new ticket-buying behaviours and more

Colours of Ostrava’s incoming artistic director Filip Košťálek has given his analysis of the festival landscape, following the 22nd edition of the Czechia event.

The Czechia festival took place last weekend in Ostrava, the country’s third-largest city, with acts including Sting, Shaggy, Iggy Pop, Justice, Snow Patrol and The Chainsmokers. Additionally, the event featured the world premiere of an audiovisual concert by acclaimed film composer Jung Jaeil (Parasite, Squid Game), who performed live with a local 60-piece orchestra.

Although the 53,000-capacity event does not share attendance figures, Košťálek says this year’s edition garnered several thousand more people than last year.

“We had a fantastic edition this year,” summarises the 2024 New Boss. “We created a beautiful and comfortable festival site filled with smart improvements. Over the four festival days, the weather gradually improved, and we didn’t experience any major issues.”

However, challenges such as managing rising artist fees, catering to new generations, and keeping ticket prices low have “accelerated significantly” over the last few years, admits Košťálek.

“Social media algorithms can create new semi-headliners practically overnight, but even these artists come at a high cost”

“Competition is growing, and there’s immense pressure to deliver global stars – but there are relatively few of them, and their prices have tripled compared to five or ten years ago,” he says.

“Plus, social media algorithms can create new semi-headliners practically overnight, but even these artists come at a high cost, which is becoming unsustainable for many festivals, but ticket prices cannot triple accordingly,” he explains.

Standard tickets for Colours of Ostrava’s 2025 edition ranged from CZK 3,490 to CZK 4,990 (approximately €140 to €200), only a slight increase from last year. While presale tickets for the 2026 edition remain at a similar level.

“This year, it was especially clear that people are buying tickets at the very last moment – which is incredibly stressful for organisers,” he continues. “Festivalgoers are reacting more to price changes than to lineup announcements.

“Even though visitors want to see big-name headliners, my dream is for them to trust us so deeply that they buy their tickets knowing they’ll discover something extraordinary – not just on the main stage, but across every corner of the festival,” says Košťálek.

“Festivalgoers are reacting more to price changes than to lineup announcements”

Challenges in securing headliners have been compounded this year by last-minute cancellations that left European festivals scrambling for replacements.

“Due to intense tour schedules and high demand, last-minute cancellations are more frequent than in the past, which can seriously affect visitor trust,” the artistic director points out.

Bridging the generational gap has also been an ongoing challenge for the festival, which this year launched the discounted Fresh Ticket for people aged 15–21.

“After 23 years, we’re seeing a new generation arrive with a different approach to music,” Košťálek explains. “With a saturated cultural landscape full of concerts and events, it’s no longer just about the bands – it’s about the whole experience. Colours is a festival for all generations, and satisfying everyone is a demanding but inspiring task.”

On the other end of the spectrum, more than 2,000 senior citizens entered Colours for free on Sunday. Efforts to cater for all generations come under the festivals project Colours Without Barriers, which also drew almost 1,000 visitors with disabilities, who had access to special viewing platforms and sign language interpretation of the concerts.

“Colours Without Barriers is an absolutely key project for us,” emphasises Košťálek. “Even though we’re a large-scale event, we believe the core values of the festival are openness, accessibility, and sharing.”

Looking to the future, Košťálek says his top priority as artistic director is to maintain the festival’s relevance: “Colours will continue to reflect the most current trends while aiming to stay ahead of the curve. We won’t lose our uncompromising quality and bold curatorial vision.”

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.