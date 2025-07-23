x

news

Córdoba Live festival premiere draws 80k fans

The month-long Spanish series comprised 14 concerts by headliners such as Nicky Jam, Juan Magán & Manuel Carrasco

By James Hanley on 23 Jul 2025


image © Córdoba Live

The inaugural edition of Spain’s Córdoba Live drew more than 80,000 fans across 14 concerts, generating an estimated €12 million in economic impact.

The city council-backed event was held in the El Arenal fairgrounds in the Andalusian city over four weeks in June/July.

A collaboration between Gira Electrica AIE, Concert Tour, Progevents and Riff Producciones, it included two stages – one set up for 13,000 fans and the other for 2,000. The programme starred international and domestic acts such as Juan Magán, Cantajuego, Rels B, JC Reyes, Cruz Cafuné, Maka, Pecos, Oro Viejo by DJ Nano, Cano, Amaral, Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso, Nicky Jam, Jhayco and Manuel Carrasco.

“The festival was born with a commitment to continuity,” says festival director Pablo Lozano. “We’ve proven that Córdoba is responsive: there’s an audience, there’s structure, and the project is sustainable. It’s been a huge effort, but today we can say that Córdoba Live is already part of this country’s music calendar.”

Lozano says the ambition is for the festival to become “a reference not only in Andalusia, but in Spain”.

“We’re going to carefully study how to improve for 2026, but what’s certain is that Córdoba Live is here to stay,” he added.

“It’s extremely interesting for the city, and that’s why we’re going to support these types of events coming to Córdoba and staying there”

The series, which received €300,000 funding from Córdoba City Council, garnered a direct economic impact of over €6m and an indirect return of €12m, reports trade body APMusicales.

“It’s a very ambitious project, a project that relies on Córdoba,” mayor José María Bellido told DiaroCórdoba. “I think it’s extremely interesting for the city, and that’s why we’re going to support these types of events coming to Córdoba and staying there.”

The schedule also encompassed the grand final of Talentos Córdoba Live – Diputación de Córdoba, sponsored by the Córdoba Provincial Council. The emerging talent contest was won by Titín, who claimed the €3,000 first prize and the opportunity to record a single and music video for the original song he submitted for the competition.

Spanish singer Dani Martín is the first artist confirmed for next year’s Córdoba Live lineup. He is set to headline the series on 20 June 2026.

Elsewhere in Spain, it has been reported the opening season of Cádiz Music Stadium was attended by more than 60,000 people. Held at Nuevo Mirandilla Stadium between June 28 and July 20, the series saw performances from Jennifer López, Manuel Carrasco, Antoñito Molina, Il Divo and Carnaval Magico.

 

