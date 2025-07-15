Greener, leaner, smarter: The future of venues

AEG Europe’s John Langford shares how the firm is responding to challenges – and what it reveals about the future of live entertainment spaces

Across Europe and beyond, demand for live entertainment at arena level is surging, but so too are the pressures that come with it. “The appetite for live events, combined with a healthy supply of content, has never been stronger, and this is a trend that we see extending well beyond the borders of our current markets,” says Langford.

That demand is driving faster timelines, new touring models, smarter venues, and a tighter focus on sustainability, efficiency, and experience. While the arenas business never stands still, it feels very much like this is a golden period for the sector. With new venues breaking ground in Asia, the Middle East, and across Europe, existing arenas are adapting fast – upgrading infrastructure and investing in fan experience to stay competitive.

Asia features heavily in AEG’s development plans. “Expanding our presence in Asia is a significant focus for us, as the region is becoming a global hub for concerts, sports, and cultural events, attracting both international and local talent,” he says. “We are shaping this evolution by investing in state-of-the-art venues across key markets, including Thailand, Japan, and China.”

One of those projects, the 17,500-capacity IG Arena in Nagoya, Japan, was set to open as the Global Arena Guide went to press. In Europe, the company has plans for a new 8,500-capacity venue in Edinburgh. Langford keeps details of further sites under wraps but hints at more to come: “We continually monitor global market activity by analysing touring patterns and audience response to identify opportunities for new arena-sized venues. Currently, we have several exciting projects in the works.”

And while arenas have never been busier, so too have stadium shows. “What’s interesting is that this has not had any impact on arena-level activity,” says Langford. “The volume of forward bookings across our portfolio is the strongest we have seen.”

That strength brings its own challenges, particularly around calendar avails. “Our programming teams are the best in the business, continually juggling limited availability to deliver a vast array of live experiences from music, comedy, sport, and more. Demand from first-time productions, upcoming arena talent, and more requests for innovative productions, our programming teams are motivated to begin conversations with promoters early and are working collaboratively to bring the most sought-after shows to our venues.

At the same time, we are also seeing lead times for certain shows getting shorter, with some shows announcing, selling out, and taking place within just a few months.” Langford points to a rise in flexibility as well as volume. While markets like London and Berlin remain central to the European touring circuit, AEG is eyeing the potential of smaller venues. “London and Berlin are important cultural capitals and primary markets on the European touring route.

“We are confident that both markets are well-served from an arena perspective in the current landscape but see great potential at the smaller and mid-size level venues to provide further gateways for entry-level artists. The Uber Eats Music Hall in Berlin is a great example of this, unique in its position in the German market as it is purpose-built for live music.”

The way artists tour is also shifting. While global tours still anchor the calendar, residencies are growing in prevalence – and not just for legacy acts. “For almost 20 years, The O2 has been synonymous with major artist residencies, from Prince’s iconic 21 nights in London back in 2007, to Elton John, Queen + Adam Lambert, and most recently, ten nights of Usher.

“Increasingly, we are seeing major artists choosing to anchor their activities in key markets, whether it be a multinight block or a monthly residency, such as Peter Kay’s record-breaking residency that has kept audiences laughing at The O2 since December 2022.”

He says there’s more to it than convenience. “At a time when rising costs are impacting every aspect of live touring, artist residencies can offer a cost-effective opportunity for big productions, as well as more sustainable touring solution by reducing emissions from travelling stages, crew, and performers from city to city.”

Sustainability is fundamental to most arenas operating today, and The O2 has been at the forefront of some of the most innovative measures, including the first carbon-removed show, with The 1975 in February 2024 (see last year’s Global Arena Guide).

“We strive to ensure that considered environmental action is at the heart of our business and decision making, aiming to inspire the industry and our guests towards a more sustainable future,” Langford explains. “For our new venues, sustainability is a key consideration from the outset. And for our existing venues, we continue to work closely with partners, stakeholders, and sustainability specialists to ensure that our efforts align with and influence broader industry standards and best practices.”

Accessibility is another key focus. “Ensuring that our venues and events are truly accessible also remains a top priority. Our actions speak volumes here, as The O2 was recently the first arena in the UK to be awarded platinum status by the disability charity Attitude is Everything, in recognition of our commitment to improving accessibility for disabled fans, artists, and staff.

Consumer preferences have been shifting in significant ways, not least in the five years since Covid. Whether it’s increased demand for zero-alcohol drinks, a broader variety of food options, diversified experience choices, and more, AEG is hot on the fan experience – from what’s on tap to what’s on the shelves. “We’re working closely with our partners to ensure that our bars serve a wide and varied offering that’s inclusive of no- and low-[alcohol] beverages, and despite the preferences of younger generations, sales have remained robust across the board,” Langford says.

The same is true of food. “We’ve also worked closely with our catering partner Levy Restaurants to redesign food offerings that feature more locally sourced and increasingly low-carbon ingredients.”

Merchandise, meanwhile, is booming. “Already this year, we’ve delivered multiple record-breaking events for merchandise sales, spanning both sport and music. Demand continues to grow, and we’re working closely with artist teams to ensure that we can facilitate and cater to the needs of audiences,” he says. “At The O2, we’ve opened a designated merch store within the shopping district, which can be used for takeovers by arena artists or as a central hub for music fans seeking merch from their favourite bands.”

And fan expectations are rising too. “We’ve also observed an evolution in what fans seek in exchange for their hardearned money, with expectations of value being higher than ever before. While it’s encouraging to see that spending on live events and experiences remains a priority for fans and shows no signs of waning, we must ensure that we continue to enhance our facilities, support our staff, and elevate the content on stage to meet and exceed these expectations.”

Reflecting this, the company is also focusing on its premium experience. “We’ve made significant investments across our portfolio of venues over recent years to cater to growing demand, including a £7m development of a 300-capacity members club at The O2 – The NinetyThird by Qatar Airways. This space really does reinvent what premium arena hospitality looks like, with unique innovations like the world’s first retractable walkway as the ultimate wow moment for fans. Premium will continue to be an important investment stream for us, and we’ve got some exciting plans in the works to further diversity our offerings.”

Even with high demand, challenges persist. “Rising operational costs, onerous business rates, and global energy market uncertainty remain some of the biggest challenges across our industry,” Langford says. The company’s approach: “Consistently implementing operational efficiencies and cost-saving measures in a way that preserves the quality of the event experience that we pride ourselves on.”

That includes heavy investment in tech. “Another critical tool in optimising event operations is the deployment of new technologies – from the Evolv AI-driven search regimes at all of our European arenas to intuitive point-of-sale terminals; self-service grab-and-go food and beverage concessions; energy-saving air-handling units; and just about everything ticketing related.”

Langford cites events like F1 75 Live at The O2 as signs of how content formats are shifting. “The event generated millions of global views beyond the in-venue experience, demonstrating the brand power of Formula 1 as a form of entertainment that exists beyond the track.”

That diversification is continuing. AEG arenas are now regularly hosting e-sports, podcast tapings, and cross-campus events like Country to Country, held in both Berlin and London. Langford remains optimistic about where the industry is heading.

“The changing face of the live touring market will inevitably influence the future of how global arenas operate, and there will be more than just one big trend or idea that will cultivate success.”

Technology, he says, will be a key driver – but not the whole story. “Technology, and in particular machine learning and artificial intelligence, will revolutionise the way we work. Although it will never replace human connection and the intimacy of a live event, it will undoubtedly deliver enhancements and efficiencies to every workstream.”

