IFF completes largest-ever agenda for 2025

The International Festival Forum (IFF) has completed its largest-ever agenda for the 2025 edition, set for 9–11 September in London.

Organised by the International Live Music Conference (ILMC) and held in association with OFFLIMITS Festival, the invitation-only showcase festival and conference will welcome 1,000 attendees from more than 50 countries.

Wednesday’s conference sessions kick off with top agents and festival leaders running the rule over The Festival Season 2025 and culminate with a keynote interview with Jim King, CEO of AEG Presents UK and European Festivals.

A new addition to the programme is a run of intimate workshops and discussions, including sessions on how to diversify festival income streams, improve safety at events, amplify values through festivals and an expert guide on how AI and tech is set to transform the running of events.

Wednesday’s agenda also includes the Send Everyone Home Safely workshop, supported by The Pink Bows Foundation, which will bring insights and learnings from the new Professional Certificate in Showstop® Procedure.

In the session, delegates will hear case studies from Paleo and Roskilde Festivals, the first two European festivals to train and implement the new procedure.

Four leading agents kick off Thursday’s conference in a session unpacking the festival strategy of leading artists, while EXIT Festival presents a special session looking at the challenges of running an event in the teeth of political adversity.

Workshops and seminars throughout the morning will look at key issues such as how festivals can still be a key driver of societal change and the latest developments in sustainability for festivals.

And on Thursday afternoon, ROSTR CEO Mark Williamson will be unveiling the ROSTR x IQ Europe’s Summer Festival Summer 2025 Report in a special session, with an analysis of the global agency landscape for IFF delegates.

This year’s International Showcase, organised by The Spanish Wave and Music from Ireland, will see some of the hottest up-and-coming artists from Ireland and Spain take to the stage at IFF.

Acts including Dharmacide, Salvana, Ellie O’Neill and YARD will perform between 20:00-22:30 on Wednesday 10 September in the main IFF campus, with free access for delegates.

ATC Live, CAA, ITB, Motion, Primary, Pure, Runway, UTA, Wasserman Music and WME will all be setting up offices in and around the IFF campus, with meetings restricted to IFF delegates. A range of agencies will be showcasing their best up-and-coming artists, while Spain and Ireland host Wednesday evening’s showcase, with MVT profiling emerging talent on the closing evening.

Other IFF partners include CTS Eventim, See Tickets, Ticketswap, Tysers Live, iTicket Global, Lowline Entertainment Group and LMP Group.

IFF has been the world’s leading annual platform for buyers and sellers since its conception in 2015. Over 750 festivals, tens of thousands of artists, and dozens of countries are represented at the multi-day event, held during the key late summer booking period.

Full details for IFF 2025 can be found at iff.rocks,

