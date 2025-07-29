x

Live Nation expands ownership stake in Ocesa

The company has secured an additional 24% of the Mexico City-headquartered company, taking its overall stake to 75%

By James Hanley on 29 Jul 2025


Live Nation is expanding its investment in Latin America’s largest promoter Ocesa with the purchase of an additional 24% stake, amid Mexico’s ascent to the third largest live music market in the world.

Corporacion Interamericana de Entretenimiento (CIE) will retain a 25% stake in Ocesa, and the put/call agreement for the remaining stake has shifted to 2032.

According to Live Nation, the “highly accretive” investment, which takes its stake in the company to 75%, will reduce ongoing partner dividend cash requirements. It will also clarify capital requirements for the next several years while solidifying CIE’s partnership in the continued growth of Ocesa’s businesses.

In addition, Alejandro Soberón will remain as Ocesa CEO through 2032.

“We have more than tripled the number of fans attending our concerts in Mexico since 2019, making Mexico now the third largest music market in the world”

“Our investment in Ocesa has been incredibly successful, and Alejandro and his team have done a tremendous job utilising the global Live Nation infrastructure to drive growth in Mexico,” says Live Nation president and CEO Michael Rapino. “Together we have more than tripled the number of fans attending our concerts in Mexico since 2019, making Mexico now the third largest music market in the world, and I expect we have many years of strong growth ahead of us.”

LN’s initial US$444 million acquisition of 51% of the Mexico City-headquartered firm was completed in December 2021.

“Live Nation and Michael Rapino have been ideal partners,” adds Alejandro Soberón, founder, executive chair and CEO of Grupo CIE, and founder/CEO of Ocesa. “The combination of our market knowledge and Live Nation’s expertise have come together to create more opportunities for artists to perform in Mexico and for fans to enjoy these shows.”

The deal is expected to close by the end of August, following approval at the upcoming CIE shareholder vote.

 

