London ‘leading the global music scene’

The UK capital will welcome over 3.6m music fans this summer for concerts including ten nights with Coldplay and seven with Oasis

London has been hailed as “the undisputed capital of music” by mayor Sadiq Khan with the city in the midst of welcoming more than 3.6 million fans for this summer’s concerts.

Oasis will perform the first of seven nights at the 90,000-cap Wembley Stadium on Friday (25 July), while Coldplay have a ten-night residency coming up at the venue in August/September, crowning what is thought to be London’s biggest-ever year for live music.

Beyoncé also performed six times at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in June, and Billie Eilish and Usher have staged six and ten-night runs, respectively, at The O2 (cap. 20,000) this year.

“This summer, some of the world’s biggest music stars are performing more times in London than anywhere else – showing why we are the undisputed capital of music,” says Khan. “I’m proud that London’s music scene is leading the way as we continue to build a better London for everyone.”

Denis Desmond, chairman of Live Nation UK & Ireland, says the company is on course for a record season.

“This year marks Live Nation’s busiest summer season ever in the UK with over two million attendees in London alone,” says Desmond. “The growing demand for events is evident with fans continuing to value live experiences – that feeling of seeing your favourite artist in a crowd alongside 90,000 people is unlike anything else.

“This summer we’re particularly pleased to see artists that we’ve worked with since the beginning of their careers, like Beyoncé, Dua Lipa, Imagine Dragons, Kendrick Lamar, Lana Del Rey, Post Malone, Guns N’ Roses, and Coldplay all performing at stadium level.”

In addition, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium hosted Stray Kids last weekend, with Wembley Stadium set to stage Blackpink’s only UK performances in August. Plus, BST Hyde Park welcomed more than 500,000 people across eight sold-out shows, with Noah Kahan playing his largest headline show to date and Zach Bryan and Sabrina Carpenter playing their biggest ever UK shows.

Figures from AEG Europe show that The O2 is on track for its biggest year yet, with 1.4m tickets sold already this year. AEG Europe COO John Langford says the statistics show that London is “leading” the global music scene.

“We’re experiencing another phenomenal year of success across our portfolio of iconic venues and festivals,” says AEG Europe COO John Langford. “In just the first half of this year alone, The O2 arena has sold over 1.4 million tickets and hosted 115 performances – testament to London’s status as the global capital of live music. From legendary, sold-out headliners like Billie Eilish to emerging voices taking the stage for the first time – 25 debut artists in total already – our line-up has celebrated the full spectrum of talent and genres, from rock and pop to metal and beyond. The energy, diversity, and creativity on display truly reflect the spirit of London.

“As we celebrate The O2’s 18th anniversary and top the Billboard mid-year charts for both shows and attendance, it’s clear: London is not just participating in the global music scene — it’s leading it.”

James Barton, co-founder of festival giant Superstruct, which is behind behind events including Field Day, Mighty Hoopla and Cross The Tracks, says: “London remains the most significant and influential music city in Europe with its diversity giving rise to an unprecedented range of festivals catering to different musical tastes. That gives incredible opportunities for artists and music fans and has led to the development of a rich ecosystem of suppliers and technical expertise, supporting thousands of jobs.”

Industry organisation UK Music’s recent Hometown Glory report estimated that 7.5m music tourists attended concerts and festivals in London last year, accounting for £2.7 billion of the country’s total £10bn revenue.

Recent analysis of concert ticket sales by Live Nation, meanwhile, revealed that 61% of fans have travelled from across the UK to come to London for gigs so far this summer, with 16%from abroad. In the last year, London’s grassroots venues also welcomed more than 4.2m audience members, employed nearly 7,000 people and contributed £313m to the economy.

“London is a global superpower when it comes to the strength and incredibly diversity of our music industry which attracts talent from across the world and draws millions of visitors to the capital,” says UK Music CEO Tom Kiehl. “The Oasis reunion and Beyoncé tour means that London has another spectacular summer lined up for music fans who deliver a tremendous boost for the capital’s economy by spending in the city’s restaurants, bars and shops to make the most of all that London has to offer.”

