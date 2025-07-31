Meet the meteorologists: An essential festival booking

Forecasters and organisers from Eurockéennes, Mysteryland and Primavera Sound underline the growing importance of the role...

Extreme weather has become a major concern for festival organisers in recent years, with repercussions ranging from cancellations to soaring insurance premiums to injured festivalgoers and noise complaints.

While last year saw an unprecedented number of events, including Pohoda, Gazebo Festival, Sueños Music Festival, Slam Dunk Festival, Electric Love and Graspop, hampered by storms and heavy rainfall, the 2025 season has been mostly burdened by extreme heat.

With climate scientists insisting that extreme weather is the “new normal” due to climate change, meteorologists have become critical to festivals hoping to weather the storm and limit the damage.

“A festival of our scale cannot operate without accurate and reliable weather information, so having a meteorologist is an absolute must,” says Thomas Sal, risk & crowdservice manager of Mysteryland in the Netherlands.

Eurockéennes de Belfort’s Kem Lalot says that the French festival’s forecaster, Ilyes Ghouil, has become an “essential cog in the smooth running of the event” since it was cancelled in 2022 due to a supercell storm.

“There’s a need for more accurate, personalised forecasts, in the face of unpredictable and sometimes dangerous conditions”

Ghouil has been offering meteorology and weather communication services to festivals since 2021, the year he founded his company Météo Franc-Comtoise, and says that festivals are increasingly enlisting independent weather experts.

“There’s a need for more accurate, personalised forecasts, in the face of weather conditions that have become more unpredictable and sometimes dangerous,” he tells IQ. “Independent meteorologists often offer more comprehensive services than those provided by conventional organisations: real-time monitoring, radar image analysis, fine-tuned model interpretation, and direct communication with organisers.

“They also have more freedom to use meteorological models from other countries (notably the USA and Europe), enabling them to cross-reference data and refine forecasts according to local site-specificities. This helps to anticipate extreme phenomena and make faster decisions to ensure public safety.”

A meteorologist’s tools can include forecasting simulators, supercalculators, national meteorological services, rain and lightning radars, high-resolution satellite images and anemometers (an instrument that measures wind speed and wind pressure).

Data from these tools is analysed by the expert and packaged into an up-to-date bulletin that is distributed to organisers, communications, security, technicians and local authorities at the festival.

“If the forecast looks favourable, professional weather monitoring can be a relatively low-cost service”

While there’s no extreme weather phenomenon that can be reliably controlled, meteorologists can help festival teams predict and prepare for them.

“We have invested in professional weather monitoring with the support of meteorologists,” says Primavera Sound’s director of operations Eneko Gurrutxaga. “If the forecast looks favourable, this can be a relatively low-cost service. However, in the face of any serious threat, we have them on-site with us 24 hours a day, which naturally increases the cost.”

As many festivals have found out, a meteorologist is well worth the money to prevent greater financial damage in the event of extreme weather.

Organisers of open-air festivals are particularly troubled by thunderstorms and associated wind, which can impact structures and pose a serious safety risk to attendees and crew.

Gurrutxaga described wind as the Barcelona festival’s “greatest threat” and “the invisible enemy of any outdoor event”.

“The wind can become a serious issue, because it can cause structures to collapse or make fixed objects, such as stages, move”

“In fact, it’s caused me the most problems in my 20-year career,” the operations director tells IQ. “Primavera Sound takes place right by the sea, and in the case of adverse weather conditions like storms, the wind can become a serious issue, because it can cause structures to collapse or make fixed objects, such as stages, move.”

Last year, Slovakia’s Pohoda Festival was brought to a premature end after one of its large tents collapsed due to a severe storm, injuring 29 festivalgoers.

“Rapid floods are the second most frequent issue I’ve experienced, though never at Primavera Sound Barcelona,” says Gurrutxaga. “Fortunately, Barcelona’s climate in spring is generally mild in this regard, although we do have protocols in place for heavy rain just in case.”

Those protocols have only been honed since the inaugural edition of Primavera Madrid in 2023, which was partially called off due to “persistent severe weather” during pre-production.

The festival had a meteorologist on site 24 hours a day, according to Gurrutxaga, as the 96,000-cap Ciudad de Rock (City of Rock) had experienced weather-related issues in the past.

“In open spaces, nature always has the final say”

“The area was prone to powerful gusts caused by thermal effects and the almost desert-like climate of southern Madrid, where the venue was located,” he says. “From the very beginning, wind became our main concern. Every structure was assembled with those potential gusts in mind, which led to a significant increase in costs.

“A storm approached and though we were monitoring it, storm discharges are impossible to predict precisely. A massive downpour hit us in a very short period of time. Due to the characteristics of the venue and its access points, the logistics became unworkable, no matter how much sand or truckloads of gravel we brought in. This forced us to cancel the opening day. In open spaces, nature always has the final say.”

For Dutch festival Mysteryland, meteorologists have come in handy for a variety of different purposes, ranging from the conventional to the unconventional.

This year, the ID&T-promoted festival will task a forecaster with monitoring temperature inversions that can cause noise pollution.

“A temperature inversion is a situation where the temperature increases with height, opposed to the usual situation where temperature decreases with height,” explains Mysteryland’s meteorologist, Verena Mülder from Infoplaza. “During a temperature inversion, a layer of cold air sits near the ground with a layer of warmer air above it.”

“The most common pitfall is to take action only after the event is already over”

Mülder continues: “Because sound travels faster in warm air, sound waves rising from the ground bend back downward when they meet the warm layer. This effectively traps the sound within the colder layer near the surface, allowing it to travel much faster and further.”

The natural phenomenon, which is relatively common in the Netherlands, occurred during last year’s Mysteryland and drew 700 complaints.

“The sound management issue has occurred very rarely in the past,” says Sal, Mysteryland’s risk & crowdservice manager. “So it wasn’t a complete surprise, but we only heard afterwards about the volume of complaints this time. Had we known about it during the festival, we could have taken appropriate action earlier.”

Having an on-site meteorologist who can enable the festival team to act swiftly in the event of extreme weather can make a crucial difference, according to Eurockéennes’ meteorologist Ghouil.

“The most common pitfall is to take action only after the event is already over: these late decisions reflect a lack of anticipation and reliable data,” he tells IQ.

In the event that the weather does hamper a festival, meteorologists can provide a crucial service for festivals that are hoping to be indemnified by insurers.

“In view of increasingly extreme weather conditions, festivals have every interest in becoming as sustainable as possible”

“Clients affected by bad weather write to me,” explains Ghouil. “I offer them a ‘certificate of bad weather’ for a fee, setting out past weather conditions (on the day of the claim) with proof of bad weather. From that moment on, they can be compensated by their insurer.”

As meteorologists become increasingly important to festival organisers, they’re keen to point out that events should also be addressing the root cause of climate change and not just remedying it.

“In view of increasingly extreme weather conditions, festivals have every interest in becoming as sustainable and environmentally-friendly as possible,” Ghouil continues.

“On the one hand, because their activities, like all human events, contribute to the emissions responsible for climate change, which exacerbates these phenomena; on the other hand, because they are themselves directly threatened by these hazards (storms, heat waves, violent winds). Committing to an ecological approach is therefore no longer simply a question of image: it’s a necessity if we are to limit our impact, adapt to the risks and meet the public’s growing expectations.”

Primavera’s Gurrutxaga echo these thoughts, adding: “As a society, we need to pay close attention to the evolution of this growing issue, which will surely cause more disruption in the future. And in our industry in particular, we must be prepared — and always remember: Safety First, above all else.”

