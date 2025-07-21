Montreux makes a splash ahead of 60th anniversary

Montreux Jazz Festival CEO Mathieu Jaton tells IQ he is delighted by the increasing popularity of the Swiss event

The 59th edition of the Montreux Jazz Festival (MJF) came to a close over the weekend, with Saturday’s final concert on the shore of Lake Geneva marking the end of the two-year absence from the famous Stravinsky Hall.

The festival saw more than 250,000 people descend on the scenic Swiss town for two ticketed headline shows per night, with more than 600 free performances spread across numerous stages and venues during the fortnight.

Headliners on the Lake Stage this year included Pulp, Raye, Neil Young, FKA Twigs, Diana Ross, Lional Richie and Chaka Khan, who opened the festival with a tribute to former festival Director Quincy Jones.

The Casino Stage saw headline performances from artists including Brandi Carlile, Jorja Smith, Fuji Kaze and Finneas.

Speaking to IQ in Le Montreux Palace Hotel just before heading off to introduce late-addition Mark Ambor on the Lake Stage, MJF CEO Mathieu Jaton said he was delighted by the increasing popularity of the festival.

“On Friday and Saturday, it’s so busy it’s crazy. It looked like the Rio Carnival,” he says. “We will have to think a little bit out of the box before we go back to the Congress Centre as space there is a little tight but the numbers coming to the festival are as high as they’ve ever been, which we’re so happy about.”

With such a storied history, the festival is also mindful of the next generation of audiences and has been building out events both at the festival and beyond to attract younger gig-goers under its ‘Spotlight’ brand.

“It will be very special to go back to the Stravinsky Hall for the 60th anniversary next year”

“Spotlight is that program that we created in 2021 during Covid featuring younger artists like Fred Again and Nathy Peluso, all those guys that are now superstars,” says Jaton.

“We are very proud of it. The first goal was to have something digital and then we moved to something physical in winter with the mountain Spotlight Festival.

“For the main festival we said, OK, let’s do a 500 capacity stage as it’s for upcoming artists but it’s packed every night with people queuing up to two hours ahead. It’s a very different audience for us with the 18-25 audience thinking ‘Yes, that’s our stage’.”

The Lake Stage has seen the festival’s main headline sets take place outside for the first time, with Benson Boone in particular utilising its unique setting by running off the back of the stage and diving straight into the lake at the end of his set. With a stunning Alpine backdrop it’s an enviable setting but Jaton says there are no immediate plans for the stage to remain.

“Maybe in the future, never say never, but I don’t think so in the coming years.” he says. “The people from the town have been so good to us in letting us take over the centre of Montreux for two years but it is a huge imposition for them and it will be very special to go back to the Stravinsky Hall for the 60th anniversary next year.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Will Gamble (@willxgamble)

The second week saw a significant challenge for the organisers when Sam Fender pulled out of his headline slot due to vocal cord issues, the second time he has had to pull out of Montreux.

“We were lucky that in between the moment that we booked the night where Benson was opening for Sam that Benson’s popularity really took off, so it was an obvious decision to move Benson up to headline,” explained Jaton.

“We were fortunate our agency partners were incredibly helpful in finding a solution, though it took eight days to tie it all together. In the end very few people asked for a refund, and they were immediately replaced by people on our waiting list, so while it was a difficult week we were pleased with how it worked out.”

The festival has long been known for its recording and filming activities, with a back catalogue of iconic performances from some of the world’s top artists, and this year 21 concerts from the Lake Stage were broadcast live and free of charge on YouTube. The concert broadcasts – published in their entirety as livestreams and in excerpts on social networks – generated a total of over 7.5 million views, with the most popular being Benson Boone, Raye and Chaka Khan.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.