Mysteryland to forego 2026 edition

Organisers of the world's longest-running dance festival say it will "start from scratch" after this year's edition

By Lisa Henderson on 21 Jul 2025


Mysteryland, the world’s longest-running dance festival, will forego a 2026 edition for a “fundamental reset,” according to organisers.

The ID&T-promoted event has been held in the Netherlands for the last 32 years and spawned international editions in Chile and the US.

However, organisers say that the stalwart event will “start from scratch” after the 2025 edition, which is scheduled to take place between 22–24 August in Haarlemmermeer, near Amsterdam.

“We’ve all heard the stories lately: event costs are high, and visitor needs are changing. So we’re going to look at both the costs and the content of the festival,” says managing director Anna Wijntjes.

She continues: “Starting from scratch obviously also has personnel consequences. Certain contracts will, unfortunately, not be renewed. A creative team will be assembled for the new Mysteryland.”

Wijntjes emphasised that the reset is not a decision made by ID&T’s parent company Superstruct, nor its investor KRR, which recently drew criticism for its investment in Israeli tech and data companies.

“The flagship isn’t going under, but is in the harbour”

“The flagship isn’t going under, but is in the harbour,” she adds, confirming that the event will remain in its longtime home of Haarlemmermeer.

Mysteryland began in 1993 as the Netherlands’ first outdoor dance festival. Since 2003, it has been held at the former Floriade grounds in Haarlemmermeer, where it grew into a full weekend event offering a broad range of electronic music, from EDM and techno to hardstyle and urban, all wrapped in a fairytale-like atmosphere with artistic stages and décor.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Mysteryland’s parent company ID&T signed a partnership agreement with leading live organisation Superstruct Entertainment.

The deal helped steer ID&T into “a safe haven” after a tough year and a half that saw the company take out several loans, slash its workforce, and cancel its festivals.

ID&T’s portfolio includes Defqon.1, Awakenings, and Milkshake, as well as Mysteryland. It is also the parent company of organisations such as Q-dance, ID&T Events, B2S, Monumental (Awakenings), Art of Dance, Platinum Agency, and Headliner Entertainment.

The news of Mysteryland’s fallow year comes after it was revealed that at least 50 festivals in the Netherlands have been cancelled in 2025 so far, in another tough year for the Dutch sector.

More than 100 festivals – mostly those up to 10,000-cap – also disappeared from the scene in 2024 due to being either cancelled or discontinued, with 46 new events starting up.

 

Read More Like This

Bonnaroo will return in 2022
News|18 Jul 2025

Bonnaroo to return in 2026 with changes

After this year's festival was cancelled due to flooding at the site, organisers of the Live Nation-backed event have outlined improvements

Byron Bay Bluesfest, New South Wales
News|22 Apr 2025

‘Festivals are back’: Bluesfest confirms 2026 return

Organiser Peter Noble's ploy to attract the attention of the government has paid off...

News|06 Jun 2025

First festival headliner for 2026 revealed

Portugal's biennial Rock in Rio Lisbon has declared early by confirming Linkin Park will top the bill on 21 June next year

News|12 Jun 2025

Live Nation to co-produce World Cup Fan Festival 2026

The 39-day event will take place in New Jersey next summer and will include several 'premier' concerts on non-match days

News|20 Jun 2025

Boston Calling cancelled for 2026

Organisers of the 40,000-cap US festival say the event is taking a "short break" but will return on a new weekend in 2027

